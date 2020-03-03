Multimedia 3.3.2020 12:31 pm

Must see: Monument of Heroes land art

Artist aims to promote openness to the world

This 200 meter-long fresco covering approximately 5 000 square meters was created using biodegradable pigments made from charcoal, chalk and water. This art piece is the fifth step of the worldwide project “Beyond Walls” aiming at creating the longest symbolic human chain around the world, promoting values such as togetherness, kindness and openness to the world.

