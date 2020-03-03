Must see: Monument of Heroes land art

This 200 meter-long fresco covering approximately 5 000 square meters was created using biodegradable pigments made from charcoal, chalk and water. This art piece is the fifth step of the worldwide project “Beyond Walls” aiming at creating the longest symbolic human chain around the world, promoting values such as togetherness, kindness and openness to the world.

1/10 This handout photo taken on March 1, 2020, and released on March 2, 2020, by Saype and Valentin Flauraud shows French-Swiss artist Saype posing with a detail of his giant biodegradable land art painting at the “Monument of Heros” (monument des heros) in Ouagadougou. Picture: AFP PHOTO / SAYPE / VALENTIN FLAURAUD 2/10 This handout photo taken on March 1, 2020, and released on March 2, 2020, by Saype and Valentin Flauraud shows a giant biodegradable land art painting by French-Swiss artist Saype at the “Monument of Heros” (monument des heros) in Ouagadougou. Picture: AFP PHOTO / SAYPE / VALENTIN FLAURAUD 3/10 This handout photo taken on March 1, 2020, and released on March 2, 2020, by Saype and Valentin Flauraud shows a giant biodegradable land art painting by French-Swiss artist Saype at the “Monument of Heros” (monument des heros) in Ouagadougou. Picture: AFP PHOTO / SAYPE / VALENTIN FLAURAUD 4/10 This handout photo taken on March 1, 2020, and released on March 2, 2020, by Saype and Valentin Flauraud shows French-Swiss artist Saype working on his giant biodegradable land art painting at the “Monument of Heros” (monument des heros) in Ouagadougou. Picture: AFP PHOTO / SAYPE / VALENTIN FLAURAUD 5/10 This handout photo taken on March 1, 2020, and released on March 2, 2020, by Saype and Valentin Flauraud shows a giant biodegradable land art painting by French-Swiss artist Saype at the “Monument of Heros” (monument des heros) in Ouagadougou. Picture: AFP PHOTO / SAYPE / VALENTIN FLAURAUD 6/10 This handout photo taken on March 1, 2020, and released on March 2, 2020, by Saype and Valentin Flauraud shows a giant biodegradable land art painting by French-Swiss artist Saype at the “Monument of Heros” (monument des heros) in Ouagadougou. Picture: AFP PHOTO / SAYPE / VALENTIN FLAURAUD 7/10 This handout photo taken on March 1, 2020, and released on March 2, 2020, by Saype and Valentin Flauraud shows motorcyclists gathering around a giant biodegradable land art painting by French-Swiss artist Saype at the “Monument of Heros” (monument des heros) in Ouagadougou. Picture: AFP PHOTO / SAYPE / VALENTIN FLAURAUD 8/10 This handout photo taken on March 1, 2020, and released on March 2, 2020, by Saype and Valentin Flauraud shows French-Swiss artist Saype working on his giant biodegradable land art painting at the “Monument of Heros” (monument des heros) in Ouagadougou. Picture: “AFP PHOTO / SAYPE / VALENTIN FLAURAUD 9/10 This handout photo taken on March 1, 2020, and released on March 2, 2020, by Saype and Valentin Flauraud shows French-Swiss artist Saype posing near his giant biodegradable land art painting at the “Monument of Heros” (monument des heros) in Ouagadougou. Picture: AFP PHOTO / SAYPE / VALENTIN FLAURAUD 10/10 This handout photo taken on March 1, 2020, and released on March 2, 2020, by Saype and Valentin Flauraud shows French-Swiss artist Saype posing with a detail of his giant biodegradable land art painting at the “Monument of Heros” (monument des heros) in Ouagadougou. Picture: AFP PHOTO / SAYPE / VALENTIN FLAURAUD

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.