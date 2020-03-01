24 hours in pictures, 1 March 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Protesters, wearing facemasks amid fears over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, shout slogans during an anti-government rally in Bangkok on March 1, 2020.
A protester, wearing a facemask amid fears over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, prepares to take part in an anti-government rally in Bangkok on March 1, 2020.
A migrant woman carries a toddler near Skala Sykamineas on the Greek Lesbos island after crossing the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece on March 01, 2020. Greece has blocked nearly 10,000 migrants trying to enter at the Turkey border over the past 24 hours, a Greek government source said Sunday. “From 0600 (0400 GMT) Saturday morning to 0600 Sunday morning, 9,972 illegal entrances have been averted in the Evros area,” a government source said, referring to the northeastern region along the Turkey border. / AFP / ARIS MESSINIS
West Indies Roston Chase (L) dives as he attempts to field a ball during the third one day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on March 1, 2020. / AFP / LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI
A model presents a creation by Issey Miyake during the Women’s Fall-Winter 2020-2021 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris, on March 1, 2020. / AFP / FRANCOIS GUILLOT
Carnival participant in face paint and costumes attend the Zambo carnival held in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on March 1, 2020, marking the last period of excess on the eve of the Christian Greek Orthodox lent. The inspiration of the annual Zambo celebration is unclear, despite it being a tradition that stretches back over a century to when an emigrant to Brazil returned to his native Tripoli bringing the carnival with him. / AFP / Ibrahim CHALHOUB
Models walk the runway during the Issey Miyake as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
Garrett Gerloff of the USA from the GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team and Sandro Cortese of Germany (green) from the OUTDO Kawasaki TPR crash during the World Superbike warm up of the 2020 Superbike World Championship on Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia, 01 March 2020. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR
Winner Alex Lowes of Great Britain (L) from the Kawasaki Racing Team celebrates on the podium with third placed Scott Redding of Great Britain from the ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati (R) after race two of the 2020 Superbike World Championship on Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia, 01 March 2020. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR
Sevilla’s Dutch forward Luuk de Jong (C-L) vies for the ball with Osasuna’s Serbian midfielder Darko Brasanac (C-R) during their Spanish LaLiga game at Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, in Seville, southern Spain, 01 March 2020. Sevilla FC won 3-2. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal
A Femen activist (C-R) runs to Spanish far-right party Vox’s Secretary General, Javier Ortega Smith (2-L) after she burst into a party’s event in Zaragoza, northeastern Spain, 01 March 2020. EPA-EFE/Javier Cebollada
