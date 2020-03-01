24 hours in pictures, 1 March 2020

6/11

Carnival participant in face paint and costumes attend the Zambo carnival held in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on March 1, 2020, marking the last period of excess on the eve of the Christian Greek Orthodox lent. The inspiration of the annual Zambo celebration is unclear, despite it being a tradition that stretches back over a century to when an emigrant to Brazil returned to his native Tripoli bringing the carnival with him. / AFP / Ibrahim CHALHOUB