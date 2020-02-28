24 hours in pictures, 28 February 2020

14/14

US Marines run on the beach during amphibious assault training as part of the Cobra Gold 2020 joint military exercise at a military base in Sattahip, Chonburi province, Thailand, 28 February 2020. Cobra Gold is an annual military exercise held in Thailand, by the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the United States Pacific Command (USPACOM), the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia. This year the seven main participating countries are Thailand, the USA, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea. China and India will participate in the civic-action components of the exercise. The Cobra Gold 2020 lasts until 06 March 2020 with more than 9,600 participants from 29 countries from around the world. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK