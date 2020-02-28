24 hours in pictures, 28 February 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Convicted racist Adam Catzavelos leaves the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, 28 February 2020, after he was sentenced to a R50 000 fine or face a wholly suspended two-year jail term, suspended for five years, which will kick in if he commits another crime. Picture: Michel Bega
A tug boat sprays water into the air as it welcomes Britain’s Royal Navy’s QE Class aircraft carrier the HMS Prince of Wales into Liverpool, north west England on February 28, 2020. HMS Prince of Wales, is the the second of the Royal Navy’s QE Class aircraft carriers, built by the Aircraft Carrier Alliance. Picture: AFP / Paul ELLIS
A child cries as a dinghy with 54 Afghan refugees lands ashore the Greek island of Lesbos on February 28, 2020. Turkey will no longer close its border gates to refugees who want to go to Europe, a senior official told AFP on February 28, shortly after the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in an airstrike in northern Syria. Picture: AFP / ARIS MESSINIS
Members of the opposition EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters) party join a party protest against the national power utility Eskom, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 28 February 2020. The party protested against power cuts that have had a major impact on the country’s economy. The protesters also voiced opposition against the future privatisation of the power utility after the government stated it would split the power generator into three units. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
An installation by the Greek artist Dimitris Alithinos, titled ‘A happening,’ is on display in the National Museum of Contemporary Art in Athens, Greece, 28 February 2020. The new museum opened its gates to the public on 28 February 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU
A employee poses with a 5G antenna in a special measuring room at Continental plant in Regensburg, Bavaria, Germany, 28 February 2020. Continental’s largest electronics plant in Regensburg is an important development location, where the technology company develops electronic systems for connected, assisted and automated driving. These include intelligent antenna modules with integrated 5G technology for high-speed data communication in future vehicle models. The location is one of more than 300 Continental locations worldwide. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS
Cyclists warm up before the races at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships at the Velodrom in Berlin, Germany, 28 February 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN
An Indian farmer carries a buffalo skull to be set up and used as a scarecrow to protect his newly planted paddy seedlings from wild animals in the Morigaon district of Assam, India, 28 February 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR
A model presents a creation by French designer Olivier Rousteing for Balmain fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 28 February 2020. The presentation of the Fall-Winter 2020/21 women’s collection runs from 24 February to 03 March 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A vendor sits in his shop in the Al Souq Al Kabeer neighborhood of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23 February 2020 (issued 28 February 2020). According to official figures released in November 2019, travel and tourism sector contributes with 12.1 percent of the Emirates GDP, or 159.1 billion United Arab Emirates dirhams (43.3 billion US dollars), while the government Tourism Strategy aim to attract 20 million visitors a year by 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH
A man feeds some seagulls in the Al Souq Al Kabeer neighborhood of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26 February 2020 (issued 28 February 2020). According to official figures released in November 2019, travel and tourism sector contributes with 12.1 percent of the Emirates GDP, or 159.1 billion United Arab Emirates dirhams (43.3 billion US dollars), while the government Tourism Strategy aim to attract 20 million visitors a year by 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH
Christopher Grotheer of Germany in action during the third round of the men’s Skeleton competition at the Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Championships in Altenberg, Germany, 28 February 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
A costumed actress wears an antiviral mask while attending the Maslenitsa Festival in Moscow, Russia, 28 February 2020. The festival, which originates from Slavic mythology, runs from 24 February to 01 March 2020. It is usually celebrated in the last week before the Great Lent. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
US Marines run on the beach during amphibious assault training as part of the Cobra Gold 2020 joint military exercise at a military base in Sattahip, Chonburi province, Thailand, 28 February 2020. Cobra Gold is an annual military exercise held in Thailand, by the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the United States Pacific Command (USPACOM), the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia. This year the seven main participating countries are Thailand, the USA, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea. China and India will participate in the civic-action components of the exercise. The Cobra Gold 2020 lasts until 06 March 2020 with more than 9,600 participants from 29 countries from around the world. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
