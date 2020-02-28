24 hours in pictures, 27 February 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 The burnt remains of Duntreath, in Westcliff, Johannesburg, are seen, 27 February 2020, after a fire gutted the property earlier. The house was designed by Herbert Baker and built circa 1912, and later extended in 1927 by Frank Fleming. The property was awarded a Blue Plaque by the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation last year. Picture: Michel Bega 2/12 A policeman fires a slingshot at protesters in the popular neighbourhood of Wanindara in Conakry on February 27, 2020. Wanindara has seen the largest death toll after heavy police crack downs. On March 1, 2020 Guinea Conakry will hold a referendum to change the constitution. If successful the President of Guinea Conakry, Alpha Conde will be able to run for a third term. For the last six months mass protest have been held against the referendum and around thirty people have been killed after police crack downs. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP) 3/12 Mercedes’ Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas takes part in the tests for the new Formula One Grand Prix season at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo in the outskirts of Barcelona on February 27, 2020. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) 4/12 Relatives, friends and residents gather during the funeral of Mohammad Mudasir, 31, who died in the recent sectarian riots in India’s capital over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s citizenship law, in New Delhi February 27, 2020. Sporadic violence hit parts of Delhi overnight as gangs roamed streets littered with the debris of days of sectarian riots that have killed 33 people, police said on February 27. Thousands of riot police and paramilitaries patrolled the affected northeast fringes of the Indian capital of 20 million people, preventing any major eruptions however. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) 5/12 Ferrari’s German driver Sebastian Vettel takes part in the tests for the new Formula One Grand Prix season at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo in the outskirts of Barcelona on February 27, 2020. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) 6/12 This handout illustration image obtained February 27, 2020 courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a scanning electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the US, emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab. President Donald Trump has played down fears of a major coronavirus outbreak in the United States, even as infections ricochet around the world, prompting a ban on pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. China is no longer the only breeding ground for the deadly virus as countries fret over possible contagion coming from other hotbeds of infection, including Iran, South Korea and Italy. There are now more daily cases being recorded outside China than inside the country, where the virus first emerged in December, according to the World Health Organization. (Photo by National Institutes of Health / AFP) 7/12 French police forces look at the wreckage of a car which it was damaged by a fallen tree following strong winds, outside the Quai Branly Museum in Paris, on February 27, 2020. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) 8/12 Lightning strikes behind the chapel of Panagia Gorgona in the village of Skala Sykamias, north of Lesbos, on February 27, 2020. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP) 9/12 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg speaks to a crowd during a rally at The Rustic in Houston, Texas on February 27, 2020. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) 10/12 Turkey-backed Syrian fighters ride a tank in the town of Saraqib in the eastern part of the Idlib province in northwestern Syria, on February 27, 2020. Syrian rebels reentered the key northwestern crossroads town of Saraqib lost to government forces earlier this month but fierce fighting raged on in its outskirts today, an AFP correspondent reported. (Photo by Bakr ALKASEM / AFP) 11/12 A vendor selling various items waits for customers on a foot over bridge in Dhaka on February 27, 2020. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) 12/12 France’s Sebastien Vigier (2ndR) competes in the Kerin first round during the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin on February 27, 2020. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

