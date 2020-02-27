24 hours in pictures, 26 February 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during clashes with members of the Mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron (ESMAD) following a students protest in Medellin, Colombia, on February 26, 2020. The protest was against government policies and Medellin’s Mayor Daniel Quintero for giving ordering the members of the Mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron (ESMAD) to enter the University of Antioquia in past protests. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)
This photo taken on February 5, 2020 shows animal skulls displayed outside a house of a Naga tribesman at a village in Sagaing region of Myanmar, wedged in a semi-autonomous zone near the Indian border. People in the region subscribe to a complex patchwork of customs, intertwining their animist beliefs with warrior traditions that include striking tattoo designs, which can signify tribal identity, life accomplishments or the completion of a rite of passage. Picture: AFP / Ye Aung THU
This photo taken on February 26, 2020 shows Myanmar workers making rubber bands from raw materials at a small scale village industry at the outskirts of Mawlamyine. Picture: AFP / Sai Aung Main
This photo shows art by street artist HiJack painted over the “Made in LA” mural on the wall of the now closed Cisco Home furniture store on Melrose Ave, in Los Angeles, California, on February 26, 2020. The mural now reads “Immigrants made LA”. Picture: VALERIE MACON/AFP
A patient with an orthopaedic device is seen doing a session of kinesitherapy at the National Association for Rehabilitation and Appliances of Central Africa (ANRAC) in Bangui on January 28, 2020. Picture: AFP / FLORENT VERGNES
Extinction Rebellion demonstrators and local campaigners gather around a small sailboat reading “Planet Before Profit”as they begin their second day of a three-day mass action protest at the Bradley Open Cast coal mine on February 27, 2020 in Consett, England. The We are the Dead Canaries action is the first of many during a planned 40 Days of Action alongside other events taking place to coincide with Lent. Banks Mining Group who operate the mine want to extract around 90,000 tonnes of coal and 20,000 tonnes of fireclay from 18.5 hectares of land, with work to be completed by August next year. This is in addition to the 500,000 tonnes of coal that will be extracted from the existing site in the Pont Valley. Located between Leadgate, Dipton and Medomsley in County Durham the mine has been the site of previous protests over recent years and over the next three days demonstrators are blockading the site whilst calling on Durham County Council to reject Banks Mining Groups plans to extend. Extinction Rebellion Durham and North East groups organised the planned three-day action with other campaigners travelling from around the country to join the protest. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
Activists from the human rights group, Doctors for Camp Closures, hold illuminated signs on a freeway overpass next to the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego, California, USA, 26 February 2020. The group is calling for the end of US immigration detention centers and the US policy of returning asylum seekers to Mexico and Central America to wait for their asylum court appointments. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID MAUNG
Team Australia (L) and Team Spain (R) pass by the Sydney Harbour Bridge in action during the SailGP official practice on Sydney Harbour in Sydney, Australia, 27 February 2020. The SailGP will take place on 28-29 February 2020 in Sydney. Picture: EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
A group of flamingoes rest during migration at Albufera, Valencia, eastern Spain, 26 February 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Kai Foersterling
A visitor takes a photo of a painting on display at the Old Masters Picture Gallery, two days before the reopening of the Semper Building in Dresden, Germany 26 February 2020. The Old Masters Picture Gallery will be open again from 28 February 2020 on, seven years after the partial closure of the Semper Building. The museum features collections of paintings from 15th to 18th century. Picture: EPA-EFE/FIlip Singer
