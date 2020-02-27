24 hours in pictures, 26 February 2020

6/10

Extinction Rebellion demonstrators and local campaigners gather around a small sailboat reading “Planet Before Profit”as they begin their second day of a three-day mass action protest at the Bradley Open Cast coal mine on February 27, 2020 in Consett, England. The We are the Dead Canaries action is the first of many during a planned 40 Days of Action alongside other events taking place to coincide with Lent. Banks Mining Group who operate the mine want to extract around 90,000 tonnes of coal and 20,000 tonnes of fireclay from 18.5 hectares of land, with work to be completed by August next year. This is in addition to the 500,000 tonnes of coal that will be extracted from the existing site in the Pont Valley. Located between Leadgate, Dipton and Medomsley in County Durham the mine has been the site of previous protests over recent years and over the next three days demonstrators are blockading the site whilst calling on Durham County Council to reject Banks Mining Groups plans to extend. Extinction Rebellion Durham and North East groups organised the planned three-day action with other campaigners travelling from around the country to join the protest. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)