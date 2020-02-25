24 hours in pictures, 25 February 2020

2/11

A man enters a pharmacy displaying on its window a board “mask sold out” in the Chinese district of Milan on February 25, 2020. The decision to close the stores was made by the Chinese community of the city of Milan as a consequence of the current health situation, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Several towns in northern Italy have been put under isolation measures in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus. Seven people in Italy have so far died after catching the virus, all of whom were either elderly or had pre-existing conditions. Photo by AFP / Miguel MEDINA