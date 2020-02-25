Multimedia 25.2.2020 03:45 pm

24 hours in pictures, 25 February 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

News in pictures

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 24 February 2020 24.2.2020
Fee Fi Foe Fum shows tremendous class 24.2.2020
48 hours in pictures, 23 February 2020 23.2.2020