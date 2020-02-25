24 hours in pictures, 25 February 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
News in pictures
1/11
US President Donald Trump sprays rose petals to pay tribute at Raj Ghat, the memorial for Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP
2/11
A man enters a pharmacy displaying on its window a board “mask sold out” in the Chinese district of Milan on February 25, 2020. The decision to close the stores was made by the Chinese community of the city of Milan as a consequence of the current health situation, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Several towns in northern Italy have been put under isolation measures in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus. Seven people in Italy have so far died after catching the virus, all of whom were either elderly or had pre-existing conditions. Photo by AFP / Miguel MEDINA
3/11
A dancer performs during a demonstration to demand equal pay and gender pay transparency in front of the EU headquarters in Brussels on February 25, 2020. Photo by AFP / Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD
4/11
Retired US basketball player Michael Jordan cries as he speaks during the “Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. – Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26. Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP
5/11
A member of the Pena de Pavao de Krishna traditional carnival group, which celebrates Indian deities, performs in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on February 23, 2020. – The group added more accelerated northern rhythms to its repertoire in a way to raise awareness of the importance of the Amazon rainforest and the worrying rates that it is burning at. Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP
6/11
Carnival revellers cheer during the Rose Monday carnival street parade in Duesseldorf, western Germany on February 24, 2020. Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP
7/11
A person in clown costumes greets locals during the annual Clown Parade at Sesimbra on February 24, 2020. Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP
8/11
A reveller sticks out his tongue as he takes part in the Maracatu de Baque Solto street carnival parade in Olinda, Pernambuco State, in northeast of Brazil, on February 24, 2020. – The parade receives 95 groups from all over Pernambuco State in a traditional carnival celebration to keep the Maracatu de Baque Solto culture alive. Photo by Leo MALAFAIA / AFP
9/11
A man wears a face mask as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus as he sits with his dog on a bench on a sidewalk in Beijing on February 25, 2020. The new coronavirus has peaked in China but could still grow into a pandemic, the World Health Organization warned, as infections mushroom in other countries. Photo by AFP / GREG BAKER
10/11
US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP
11/11
Communist Party of India (Marxist) activists shout slogans as they take part in a protest against US President Donald Trump visit to India, in Mumbai on February 25, 2020. Photo by AFP / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.