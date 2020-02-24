24 hours in pictures, 24 February 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 Nina from Amsterdam, a supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, wears a face mask called for Assange’s freedom as she poses for a photograph outside Woolwich Crown Court in southeast London on February 24, 2020, on the day of the opening of the full hearing into a US request for Assange’s extradition. A British court on February 24 starts hearing Washington’s extradition request for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a test case of media freedoms in the digital age and the global limits of US justice. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) 2/10 Activists, Unionists and Artists can be seen staging a protest outside the United States Embassy over trade threats, 24 February 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles 3/10 An armoured personnel carrier (APC) carrying members of the “Syrian National Army”, an alliance of Turkey-backed rebel groups, followed by a pickup truck mounted with an anti-aircraft gun ride in the town of Sarmin, about 8 kilometres southeast of the city of Idlib in northwestern Syria, on February 24, 2020, as they take part in a military offensive on the village of Nayrab following an artillery barrage fired by Turkish forces. (Photo by Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP) 4/10 A performer wearing a scary mask entertains the public during the Shrovetide Spring festival near the Kremlin in Moscow on February 24, 2020. Shrovetide or Maslenitsa is an ancient farewell ceremony to winter, traditionally celebrated in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine and involves the burning of a large effigy. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP) 5/10 A carnival float depicts Bjoern Hoecke (L), regional leader in Thuringia of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, supported by Mike Mohring (R) of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Thomas Kemmerich (2nd R) of the free democratic FDP party, as he makes a Nazi salute, during the Rose Monday carnival street parade in Duesseldorf, western Germany on February 24, 2020. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP) 6/10 Egypt’s Mohamed Safwat serves the ball to Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber during round 1 of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the United Arab Emirates, on February 24, 2020. (Photo by KARIM SAHIB / AFP) 7/10 People wearing a protective facemask to protect against the COVID-19 coronavirus walk past the Intercontinental hotel in Beijing on February 24, 2020. The novel coronavirus has spread to more than 25 countries since it emerged in December and is causing mounting alarm due to new outbreaks in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP) 8/10 US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on February 24, 2020. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) 9/10 This picture taken on February 24, 2020, shows smoke trails from a rocket fired by Palestinian militants over the Gaza Strip. Islamic Jihad militants claimed responsibility for another round of rockets fired towards Israel on February 24 following a new flare-up between the group and the Jewish state. Israel’s army said six “projectiles” had been fired from Gaza, but that its air defence systems had “intercepted five of the launches.” (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP) 10/10 A young tourist wearing a protective facemask and a Carnival mask visits the streets of Venice, on February 24, 2020 during the usual period of the Carnival festivities which the last two days have been cancelled due to an outbreak of the COVID-19 the novel coronavirus, in northern Italy. Italy reported on February 24, 2020 its fourth death from the new coronavirus, an 84-year old man in the northern Lombardy region, as the number of people contracting the virus continued to mount. (Photo by ANDREA PATTARO / AFP)

