48 hours in pictures, 23 February 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
News, celebrities and sports photographs from around the world.
1/16
A reveller walks on after the first carnival night in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, 23 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ROB ENGELAAR
2/16
Johnny Depp arrives for the premiere of ‘Minamata’ during the 70th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, 21 February 2020. The movie is presented in the Berlinale Special section at the Berlinale that runs from 20 February to 01 March 2020. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
3/16
‘Gyrhawk’ from the US takes part in a fuzzcon parade on February 21, 2020, in Malmo, Sweden, where NordicFuzzCon, the third largest European convention for furries and fans of cartoon animals, is taking place. – About 1,000 participants from 43 different countries take part in the convention at hotel Clarion Hotel Malmo Live. (Photo by Johan NILSSON / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT
4/16
Elvis Presley impersonators entertain the crowd before a rally for US president Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 21 February 2020. The Democratic presidential primary caucuses are to be held in Nevada 22 February. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA
5/16
A performer in a mask entertains the public during the Shrovetide spring festival outside the Kremlin in Moscow on February 21, 2020. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
6/16
Painter Jagjot Singh Rubal gives final touches to a painting depicting US President Donald Trump, in Amritsar on February 22, 2020. – Donald Trump and his wife Melania are scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad on February 24. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP)
7/16
A reveller wears a Joker mask during the “Bloco da Lama”, a mud carnival party, in Paraty, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, on February 22, 2020. – “Bloco da Lama” started in 1986 with teenagers playing with mud and became a traditional event at the historical city of Paraty. (Photo by DANIEL RAMALHO / AFP)
8/16
Barcelona´s supporters dressed as unicorns cheer their team before the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona against SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 22, 2020. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
9/16
Runners take part in an Underpants Run on the banks of Danube river in Belgrade on February 22, 2020, while outside temperature approaches zero degree Celsius. (Photo by OLIVER BUNIC / AFP)
10/16
A worker prepares a carnival float outside the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro on February 21, 2020. – Rio’s world famous annual carnival has begun with the top tier samba schools competing on February 23 and 24 2020. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)
11/16
Seabelo Senatla of the Stormers (L) is tackled by Emiliano Boffelli of the Jaguares (R) during the Super Rugby match between the Jaguares of Argentina and the Stormers of South Africa at Newlands stadium in Cape Town, South Africa 22 February 2020. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
12/16
Protesters hold placards during the Climate Crisis National Day of Action rally in Sydney, Australia, 22 February 2020. A Climate Crisis National Day of Action on 22 February featured demonstrations in 14 locations across Australia. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
13/16
A masked and costumed person near San Marco square during the Carnival in Venice, Italy, 22 February 2020. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
14/16
A member of a troupe at the traditional Battle of Flowers during the first day of the Carnival, in Barranquilla, Colombia, 22 February 2020. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo
15/16
A Hindu devotee of Lord Shiva holds human skull and bone as he takes part in a religious procession to mark the Hindu festival of Maha Shivratri in Allahabad on February 21, 2020. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP)
16/16
A pelican flies on the Pacific Ocean from a beach in Santa Rosa department, Guatemala on February 21, 2020. (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ / AFP)
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.