Multimedia 21.2.2020 12:09 pm

24 hours in pictures, 21 February 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

News, celebrities and sports photographs from around the world.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 25 February 2020 25.2.2020
24 hours in pictures, 24 February 2020 24.2.2020
48 hours in pictures, 23 February 2020 23.2.2020