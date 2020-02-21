24 hours in pictures, 21 February 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Two young women take a selfie picture at the B&W cafe with a black and white interior in Saint Petersburg on February 19, 2020. Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP
Reveller takes part in a street carnival parade of the “Loucura Suburbana” (Suburban Craziness) at the Engenho de Dentro neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 20, 2020. – The “Loucura Suburbana” street carnival group is organized by workers and patients of the Nise da Silveira Municipal Psychiatric Hospital. The group is celebrating its 20th parade that starts inside the hospital and winds its way through the streets of the neighborhood. Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
A customer poses with crocodile-shaped bread — depicted with a motorcycle tyre around its neck — at a bakery in Palu, Central Sulawesi, on February 20, 2020, related to the hunt of a giant Indonesian crocodile in order to remove a motorcycle tyre which is stuck around its neck. – The animal made headlines last month after a competition was rolled out offering punters an unspecified financial reward for any brave individual who captures the four metre (13-foot) beast. Officials later called off the contest and said they would redouble efforts to free the croc from its rubber vice, which conservationists feared could endanger the croc’s safety. Photo by MUHAMMAD RIFKI / AFP
Actress America Ferrera arrives for Netflix’s “Gentefied” premiere at Plaza De La Raza gallery in Los Angeles on February 20, 2020. / AFP / LISA O’CONNOR
A sadhu (Hindu holy man) smokes marijuana using a ‘chillum’, a traditional clay pipe, as a holy offering during the Hindu festival ‘Maha Shivaratri’ in Kathmandu on February 21, 2020. / AFP / PRAKASH MATHEMA
This picture taken on February 20, 2020 shows a customer browsing through protective masks made out of patterned material for sale at a shop in Hong Kong. Faced with shortages in the midst of a virus outbreak, Hong Kongers have started making their own face masks, from professional factories to seamstresses churning out coverings on sewing machines.
/ AFP / ISAAC LAWRENCE
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 20: Elvis impersonator and owner Brendan Paul sings during a ‘commitment ceremony’ for a couple from France at the Graceland Wedding Chapel on February 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Paul said he performs 5,000-6,000 wedding ceremonies each year at the chapel. The upcoming Nevada Democratic presidential caucus will be held February 22. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP
Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami competes in the Women’s downhill race during the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Crans-Montana on February 21, 2020. / AFP / FABRICE COFFRINI
Model Bella Hadid (C) presents a creation for Tod’s Women Fall – Winter 2020 fashion collection on February 21, 2020 in Milan. / AFP / Miguel MEDINA
Indian devotees worship Lord Shiva at a temple during the Maha Shivratri festival in Kolkata, India, 21 February 2020. Maha Shivratri festival, which is celebrated on 21 February, sees Hindu devotees gather to celebrate the birthday of Lord Shiva, the Hindu god of creation and destruction, by offering special prayers and fasting. According to one of the most popular legends Shivaratri is the wedding day of Lord Shiva and Parvati. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
A Sadhus, Hindu holy person, takes part in the Maha Shivaratri festival at the Pashupati Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, 21 February 2020. Maha Shivratri festival, which is celebrated on 21 February, sees Hindu devotees, from across the country and neighboring India, gather to celebrate the birthday of Lord Shiva, the Hindu god of creation and destruction, by offering special prayers and fasting. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses with one of his creations during a photo session at the Palais de la Porte Doree in Paris a few days before the opening of his exhibition “L’Exhibition-iste (The Exhibition-ist). “L’Exhibition-iste (The Exhibition-ist) exhibition runs from February 26 to July 26, 2020. / AFP / Tonje THORESEN
