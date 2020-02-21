24 hours in pictures, 21 February 2020

3/12

A customer poses with crocodile-shaped bread — depicted with a motorcycle tyre around its neck — at a bakery in Palu, Central Sulawesi, on February 20, 2020, related to the hunt of a giant Indonesian crocodile in order to remove a motorcycle tyre which is stuck around its neck. – The animal made headlines last month after a competition was rolled out offering punters an unspecified financial reward for any brave individual who captures the four metre (13-foot) beast. Officials later called off the contest and said they would redouble efforts to free the croc from its rubber vice, which conservationists feared could endanger the croc’s safety. Photo by MUHAMMAD RIFKI / AFP