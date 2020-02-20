24 hours in pictures, 20 February 2020

3/10

A woman lights a candle near one of the shooting targets, on February 20, 2020, at the Heumarkt in the centre of Hanau, near Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, after at least nine people were killed in two shootings late on February 19, 2020. The suspect in two shootings in Germany that killed at least nine people was found dead at home, police said on February 20, 2020. At least nine people were killed in two shootings late on February 19 in Hanau, near the German city of Frankfurt. / AFP / Thomas Lohnes