24 hours in pictures, 20 February 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
This photo taken on February 19, 2020 shows police officers wearing protective face masks riding horses on their way to visit residents who live in remote areas in Altay, farwest China’s Xinjiang region, to promote the awareness of the virus. The death toll from China’s new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 2,112 on February 20 after 108 more people died in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicentre of the outbreak. Picture: AFP
A reveller celebrates the Women’s Carnival Day in Cologne, western Germany on February 20, 2020. The festivities begin with “Weiberfastnacht”, a raucous street party in which women snip off men’s ties. / AFP / Ina FASSBENDER
A woman lights a candle near one of the shooting targets, on February 20, 2020, at the Heumarkt in the centre of Hanau, near Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, after at least nine people were killed in two shootings late on February 19, 2020.
The suspect in two shootings in Germany that killed at least nine people was found dead at home, police said on February 20, 2020. At least nine people were killed in two shootings late on February 19 in Hanau, near the German city of Frankfurt. / AFP / Thomas Lohnes
A man wearing a protective facemask sits on his motorcycle along a street in Shanghai on February 20, 2020. China on February 20 touted a big drop in new cases of the coronavirus as a sign it has contained the epidemic, but fears grew abroad after two former passengers of a quarantined cruise ship died in Japan and a cluster of infections increased in South Korea.
/ AFP / NOEL CELIS
A demonstrator holds a placard reading a play of words “will you let yourself be stolen/mowed down without resisting?” during a demonstration in Nantes, western France, on February 20, 2020, as part of a nationwide multi-sector strike against the French government’s pensions overhaul. / AFP / Loic VENANCE
Men wearing busho masks and costumes made of sheep pelts stand in a courtyard in Mohacs, Hungary, 20 February 2020, on the first day of carnival. The traditional Busho carnival, which marks the end of winter, dates back to the 16th century. According to local legend, members of an ethnic South Slavic group living in Mohacs at the time dressed up in similar costumes and wore wooden masks to scare away Ottoman invaders, who mistook them for demons. EPA-EFE/TAMAS SOKI
Jury president and actor Jeremy Irons (UK), attend a press conference during the 70th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, 20 February 2020. The Berlinale runs from 20 February to 01 March 2020. EPA-EFE/JENS SCHLUETER
Mica McNeill and Montell Douglas of Britain in action during a training session of the Two-woman competition at the Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Championships in Altenberg, Germany, 20 February 2020. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
A handout picture provided by the King’s College Hospital shows Dagmar Turner playing the violin as doctors perform surgery to remove a brain tumor, at the King’s College Hospital in London, Britain, 31 January 2020 (issued 20 February 2020). According to the hospital, the 53 year old patient was asked to continue playing during the surgery to ensure tha areas of her brain responsible for delicate hand movement and coordination were not accidentially damaged. EPA-EFE/KING’S COLLEGE HOSPITAL
Anastasia Bachynska of Ukraine performs on the Uneven Bars during the 2020 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup at Melbourne Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 20 February 2020. EPA-EFE/SCOTT BARBOUR
