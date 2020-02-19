SANDF Capability Demonstration, 18 February 2020.
Pictures - Neil McCartney
Pictures from the SANDF capability demonstration that took place at Roodewaal Bomb range in Polokwane ahead of Armed Forces Day celebration.
An Oryx helicopter drops flares during a SANDF Capability demonstration at Roodewaal bomb range in Polokwane, 18 February 2020 ahead of Armed Forces day on Friday. Picture Neil McCartney
The Olifant main battle tank during a SANDF Capability demonstration at Roodewaal bomb range in Polokwane, 18 February 2020 ahead of Armed Forces day on Friday. Picture Neil McCartney
The Grippen fighter during a SANDF Capability demonstration at Roodewaal bomb range in Polokwane, 18 February 2020 ahead of Armed Forces day on Friday. Picture Neil McCartney
Special Forces soldiers in a Hornet vehicle during a SANDF Capability demonstration at Roodewaal bomb range in Polokwane, 18 February 2020 ahead of Armed Forces day on Friday. Picture Neil McCartney
The Grippen fighter during a SANDF Capability demonstration at Roodewaal bomb range in Polokwane, 18 February 2020 ahead of Armed Forces day on Friday. Picture Neil McCartney
The Rooivalk engages targets during a SANDF Capability demonstration at Roodewaal bomb range in Polokwane, 18 February 2020 ahead of Armed Forces day on Friday. Picture Neil McCartney
The Olifant main battle tank during a SANDF Capability demonstration at Roodewaal bomb range in Polokwane, 18 February 2020 ahead of Armed Forces day on Friday. Picture Neil McCartney
Two Grippen fighters chase a Hawk during a SANDF Capability demonstration at Roodewaal bomb range in Polokwane, 18 February 2020 ahead of Armed Forces day on Friday. Picture Neil McCartney
The Gecko utility vehicle during a SANDF Capability demonstration at Roodewaal bomb range in Polokwane, 18 February 2020 ahead of Armed Forces day on Friday. Picture Neil McCartney
The Olifant main battle tank during a SANDF Capability demonstration at Roodewaal bomb range in Polokwane, 18 February 2020 ahead of Armed Forces day on Friday. Picture Neil McCartney
A Hawk fighter engages targets during a SANDF Capability demonstration at Roodewaal bomb range in Polokwane, 18 February 2020 ahead of Armed Forces day on Friday. Picture Neil McCartney
Ammunition resupply during a SANDF Capability demonstration at Roodewaal bomb range in Polokwane, 18 February 2020 ahead of Armed Forces day on Friday. Picture Neil McCartney
Anti Aircraft guns during a SANDF Capability demonstration at Roodewaal bomb range in Polokwane, 18 February 2020 ahead of Armed Forces day on Friday. Picture Neil McCartney
The Rooivalk drops flares during a SANDF Capability demonstration at Roodewaal bomb range in Polokwane, 18 February 2020 ahead of Armed Forces day on Friday. Picture Neil McCartney
A large explosion during a SANDF Capability demonstration at Roodewaal bomb range in Polokwane, 18 February 2020 ahead of Armed Forces day on Friday. Picture Neil McCartney
