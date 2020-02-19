Multimedia 19.2.2020 03:25 pm

24 hours in pictures, 19 February 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SANDF Capability Demonstration, 18 February 2020. 19.2.2020
Field Band National Champs in pictures 16.2.2020
Pictures: A-ha take on Joburg 16.2.2020