24 hours in pictures, 19 February 2020

Gerald Staberock (L), Secretary General of the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT) and Erica Labeguerie (R) speak on behalf or three survivors from an institution for deaf children in Mendoza, during a press conference at the Geneva Press Club in Geneva, Switzerland, 19 February 2020. Three deaf survivors of clerical sexual abuse from Pope Francis’s native Argentina are hoping to take their emotional call for root-and-branch reform of the Catholic Church directly to the pontiff this week. Emboldened by a trial in their case last year that put two Roman Catholic priests behind bars for decades, the three told the media they were ‘tortured’ by their abusers and wanted other children to be spared their fate. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI