24 hours in pictures, 19 February 2020

1/11
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (2-R) is greeted by Italy’s Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Manlio Di Stefano (L) upon the former’s arrival at Rome’s Leonardo Da Vinci International Airport in Fiumicino, Italy, 19 February 2020. Aliyev is on an official visit that is set to include the signing of a bilateral environmental agreement between Italy and Azerbaijan, according to media reports. EPA-EFE/TELENEWS
2/11
Deaf survivors of clerical sexual abuse from Argentina Claudia Labeguerie (L), Ezequiel Villalongo (C) and Daniel Oscar Sgardelis (R) speak during a press conference at the Geneva Press Club in Geneva, Switzerland, 19 February 2020. Three deaf survivors of clerical sexual abuse from Pope Francis’s native Argentina are hoping to take their emotional call for root-and-branch reform of the Catholic Church directly to the pontiff this week. Emboldened by a trial in their case last year that put two Roman Catholic priests behind bars for decades, the three told the media they were ‘tortured’ by their abusers and wanted other children to be spared their fate. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI
3/11
Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing prepares to drive in the garage during day one of Formula 1 Winter Testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 19, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
4/11
Clinical support technician Douglas Condie extracts viruses from swab samples so that the genetic structure of a virus can be analysed and identified in the coronavirus testing laboratory at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on February 19, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
5/11
An Apache helicopter fires a missile during a Greek-American training exercise at Litochoro firing range on February 19, 2020. / AFP / Aris Messinis
6/11
Richard Lugner (R) and his Opera Ball guest, Italian actress Ornella Muti, attend a press conference in Vienna, Austria, on February 19, 2020. The Opera Ball, the sumptuous highlight of Austrian capital’s ball season, will take place on February 20, 2020. – Austria OUT
/ AFP / APA / HANS PUNZ
7/11
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II leaves after a visit to open the new premises of the Royal National ENT and Eastman Dental Hospital in central London on February 19, 2020. / AFP / Tolga AKMEN
8/11
French Culture Minister Franck Riester leaves the Elysee presidential Palace after attending the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris on February 19, 2020. / AFP / Ludovic Marin
9/11
Richard Lugner’s Vienna Opera Ball guest, Italian actress Ornella Muti, attends a press conference in Vienna, Austria, on February 19, 2020. The Opera Ball, the sumptuous highlight of Austrian capital’s ball season, will take place on February 20, 2020. – Austria OUT
/ AFP / APA / HANS PUNZ
10/11
Gerald Staberock (L), Secretary General of the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT) and Erica Labeguerie (R) speak on behalf or three survivors from an institution for deaf children in Mendoza, during a press conference at the Geneva Press Club in Geneva, Switzerland, 19 February 2020. Three deaf survivors of clerical sexual abuse from Pope Francis’s native Argentina are hoping to take their emotional call for root-and-branch reform of the Catholic Church directly to the pontiff this week. Emboldened by a trial in their case last year that put two Roman Catholic priests behind bars for decades, the three told the media they were ‘tortured’ by their abusers and wanted other children to be spared their fate. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI
11/11
Ahmed al-Mandhari, WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, speaks during a press briefing at the World Health Organisation’s regional office in the Egyptian capital Cairo on February 19, 2020, following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in China that has already claimed 17 lives and spread to a number of other countries. The coronavirus has caused alarm because of its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003. / AFP / Mohamed el-Shahed
