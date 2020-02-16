Field Band National Champs in pictures

Six thousand children participate in field bands across South Africa.
1/11
Springs Londolusha Field Band performs, 15 February 2020, at the Wanderers Stadium, during the Field Band Foundation’s National Championship in Sandton. The Cape Whalers were the eventual winner of the competition. Six thousand children participate in field bands across South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega
2/11
Trumpets are seen on the field at the Wanderers Stadium, 15 February 2020, during the Field Band Foundation’s National Championship in Sandton. The Cape Whalers were the eventual winner of the competition. Six thousand children participate in field bands across South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega
3/11
Scatec Solar Petrusville / Philipstown Field Band performs, 15 February 2020, at the Wanderers Stadium, during the Field Band Foundation’s National Championship in Sandton. The Cape Whalers were the eventual winner of the competition. Six thousand children participate in field bands across South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega
4/11
Scatec Solar Petrusville / Philipstown Field Band performs, 15 February 2020, at the Wanderers Stadium, during the Field Band Foundation’s National Championship in Sandton. The Cape Whalers were the eventual winner of the competition. Six thousand children participate in field bands across South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega
5/11
Scatec Solar Petrusville / Philipstown Field Band performs, 15 February 2020, at the Wanderers Stadium, during the Field Band Foundation’s National Championship in Sandton. The Cape Whalers were the eventual winner of the competition. Six thousand children participate in field bands across South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega
6/11
The De Beers Musina Field Band performs, 15 February 2020, at the Wanderers Stadium, during the Field Band Foundation’s National Championship in Sandton. The Cape Whalers were the eventual winner of the competition. Six thousand children participate in field bands across South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega
7/11
Members of the De Beers Blouberg Field Band prepare back-stage, 15 February 2020, at the Wanderers Stadium, during the Field Band Foundation’s National Championship in Sandton. The Cape Whalers were the eventual winner of the competition. Six thousand children participate in field bands across South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega
8/11
The Cape Whalers Field Band performs, 15 February 2020, at the Wanderers Stadium, during the Field Band Foundation’s National Championship in Sandton. The Cape Whalers were the eventual winner of the competition. Six thousand children participate in field bands across South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega
9/11
The Cape Whalers Field Band performs, 15 February 2020, at the Wanderers Stadium, during the Field Band Foundation’s National Championship in Sandton. The Cape Whalers were the eventual winner of the competition. Six thousand children participate in field bands across South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega
10/11
The Cape Whalers Field Band performs, 15 February 2020, at the Wanderers Stadium, during the Field Band Foundation’s National Championship in Sandton. The Cape Whalers were the eventual winner of the competition. Six thousand children participate in field bands across South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega
11/11
Springs Londolusha Field Band performs, 15 February 2020, at the Wanderers Stadium, during the Field Band Foundation’s National Championship in Sandton. The Cape Whalers were the eventual winner of the competition. Six thousand children participate in field bands across South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.