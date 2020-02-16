Multimedia 16.2.2020 04:11 pm

Field Band National Champs in pictures

The Cape Whalers claim the 2020 crown

Six thousand children participate in field bands across South Africa.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pictures: A-ha take on Joburg 16.2.2020
Pictures: SONA 2020 red carpet and drama 13.2.2020
Pictures: Festival on the Niger 12.2.2020