Pictures: SONA 2020 red carpet and drama

Politicians, celebs and other dignitaries dazzle on the red carpet at SONA 2020.
Best pictures from SONA 2020
1/16
IT GIRLS. Outspoken Babalwa Mneno who mentioned her distrust in President Cyril Ramaphosa poses with Ntando Dumo. The entertainers mentioned that the good thing about SONA is that non-politicians and government officials can also attend. 13 February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
2/16
WELL CLOTHED. Bongiwe Walaza designed Xhosa inspired outfits for Mandla Mandela and his wife Rabia. 13 February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
3/16
A CHANGE. Usually dressed in luxury suits, transport minister Fikile Mbalula showed up with his wife Nozuko. 13 February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
4/16
Jackson Mthembu, the Minister in the Presidency of South Africa, arrives ahead of the State of the Nation address by Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, at the South African Parliament in Cape Town on February 13, 2020. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
5/16
TSONGA TOPS. 19-year-old Masingita Shibambu, also known as Ntombhi Ya Mutsonga, a praise singer from Malamulele, Limpopo. 13 February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
6/16
Patricia de Lille (3rd R), the South African Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, arrives ahead of the State of the Nation address by Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, at the South African Parliament in Cape Town on February 13, 2020. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
7/16
FEATHERED. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane heading to the National Assembly. 13 February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
8/16
Nathi Mthethwa, the South African Minister for Arts and Culture, and his wife Philisiwe Buthelezi, arrives ahead of the State of the Nation address by Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, at the South African Parliament in Cape Town on February 13, 2020. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
9/16
John Steenhuisen (L), the leader of South African main political opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, and his wife Terry Beaumont (R), arrives ahead of the State of the Nation address by Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, at the South African Parliament in Cape Town on February 13, 2020. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
10/16
South African National Defence Force soldiers march in front of the South African National Assembly, before the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, takes the National Salute before he will deliver the State of the Nation Address, at the opening of the South African Parliament in Cape Town on February 13, 2020. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / POOL / AFP)
11/16
Frederik Willem de Klerk (2L), Former State President of South Africa, and his wife Elita de Klerk (L), pose for a photograph with Amos Masondo (2R), National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson, and Thandi Modise (R), Speaker of the National Assembly of South Africa, during the annual State of the Nation (SONA) address and opening of the national parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 13 February 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROGER BOSCH / POOL
12/16
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) walks alongside Thandi Modise (2nd L), the Speaker of the National Assembly of South Africa, on their arrival for the State of the National Address at parliament in Cape Town on February 13, 2020. (Photo by NASIEF MANIE / POOL / AFP)
13/16
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) with Thandi Modise (L), Speaker of the National Assembly of South Africa during the annual State of the Nation (SONA) address and opening of the national parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 13 February 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/BRENTON GEACH/ POOL
14/16
Members of the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party object as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attempts to deliver his State of the Nation address at parliament in Cape Town on February 13, 2020. (Photo by SUMAYA HISHAM / POOL / AFP)
15/16
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation address at parliament in Cape Town on February 13, 2020. (Photo by SUMAYA HISHAM / POOL / AFP)
16/16
EFF Leader Julius Malema can be seen leaving the parliament building after his party were asked to leave the chamber during the State of The Nation address, 13 February 2020, Cape Town. Picture: Jacques Nelles
