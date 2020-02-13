Multimedia 13.2.2020 07:35 pm

Pictures: SONA 2020 red carpet and drama

Politicians, celebs and other dignitaries dazzle on the red carpet at SONA 2020.

Best pictures from SONA 2020

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ramaphosa knows he must deliver… or face a revolt 15.2.2020
Oh, for Ramaphosa’s silver tongue 15.2.2020
Ramaphosa’s ‘lame duck’ Sona a hit-and-miss affair 15.2.2020