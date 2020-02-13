Politicians, celebs and other dignitaries dazzle on the red carpet at SONA 2020. For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
IT GIRLS. Outspoken Bongiwe Walaza who mentioned her distrust in President Cyril Ramaphosa poses with Ntando Dumo. The entertainers mentioned that the good thing about SONA is that non-politicians and government officials can also attend. 13 February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
WELL CLOTHED. Bongiwe Walaza designed Xhosa inspired outfits for Mandla Mandela and his wife Rabia. 13 February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A CHANGE. Usually dressed in luxury suits, transport minister Fikile Mbalula showed up with his wife Nozuko. 13 February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
TSONGA TOPS. 19-year-old Masingita Shibambu, also known as Ntombhi Ya Mutsonga, a praise singer from Malamulele, Limpopo. 13 February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
FEATHERED. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane heading to the National Assembly. 13 February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
