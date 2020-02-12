Multimedia 12.2.2020 12:58 pm

Pictures: Festival on the Niger

Festival dedicated to peace

Ségou’Art, also known as the Festival on the Niger, is an island of resistance in this region of Mali afflicted by jihadist attacks and deadly inter-community tensions.

 

