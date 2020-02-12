Pictures: Festival on the Niger

Ségou’Art, also known as the Festival on the Niger, is an island of resistance in this region of Mali afflicted by jihadist attacks and deadly inter-community tensions.

1/11 A masked man wearing the traditional costume of Dogon countries dances during the opening of the Festival on the Niger in Segou on February 6, 2020. Picture: AFP / MICHELE CATTANI 2/11 Malian dancers perform with the traditional puppets of the Segou region during the opening of the Festival on the Niger in Segou on February 6, 2020. Picture: AFP / MICHELE CATTANI 3/11 A young man trying to win a prize by hitting a ball with his head while jumping during the annual Festival on the Niger in Segou on February 7, 2020. Picture: AFP / MICHELE CATTANI 4/11 A Malian masked artists during a performance about identity and migration in occasion of the annual Festival on the Niger in Segou on February 8, 2020. Picture: AFP / MICHELE CATTANI 5/11 People watch the performance of the traditional legend of the siren during the Festival on the Niger in Segou on February 7, 2020. Picture: AFP / MICHELE CATTANI 6/11 Young Malians stand on a container during the Festival on the Niger in Segou on February 8, 2020. Picture: AFP / MICHELE CATTANI 7/11 A Malian masked artists during a performance about identity and migration in occasion of the annual Festival on the Niger in Segou on February 8, 2020. Picture: AFP / MICHELE CATTANI 8/11 Malian actors perform the traditional legend of the siren during the Festival on the Nigerl in Segou on February 7, 2020. Picture: AFP / MICHELE CATTANI 9/11 A masked man dances during the opening of the Festival on the Niger in Segou on February 6, 2020. Picture: AFP / MICHELE CATTANI 10/11 Malian masked artists during a performance about identity and migration in occasion of the annual Festival on the Niger in Segou on February 8, 2020. Picture: AFP / MICHELE CATTANI 11/11 Malian children play on the banks of the Niger river during the annual Festival on the Niger in Segou on February 8, 2020. Picture: AFP / MICHELE CATTANI

