Pictures: Festival on the Niger

Ségou’Art, also known as the Festival on the Niger, is an island of resistance in this region of Mali afflicted by jihadist attacks and deadly inter-community tensions.
1/11
A masked man wearing the traditional costume of Dogon countries dances during the opening of the Festival on the Niger in Segou on February 6, 2020. Picture: AFP / MICHELE CATTANI
2/11
Malian dancers perform with the traditional puppets of the Segou region during the opening of the Festival on the Niger in Segou on February 6, 2020. Picture: AFP / MICHELE CATTANI
3/11
A young man trying to win a prize by hitting a ball with his head while jumping during the annual Festival on the Niger in Segou on February 7, 2020. Picture: AFP / MICHELE CATTANI
4/11
A Malian masked artists during a performance about identity and migration in occasion of the annual Festival on the Niger in Segou on February 8, 2020. Picture: AFP / MICHELE CATTANI
5/11
People watch the performance of the traditional legend of the siren during the Festival on the Niger in Segou on February 7, 2020. Picture: AFP / MICHELE CATTANI
6/11
Young Malians stand on a container during the Festival on the Niger in Segou on February 8, 2020. Picture: AFP / MICHELE CATTANI
7/11
A Malian masked artists during a performance about identity and migration in occasion of the annual Festival on the Niger in Segou on February 8, 2020. Picture: AFP / MICHELE CATTANI
8/11
Malian actors perform the traditional legend of the siren during the Festival on the Nigerl in Segou on February 7, 2020. Picture: AFP / MICHELE CATTANI
9/11
A masked man dances during the opening of the Festival on the Niger in Segou on February 6, 2020. Picture: AFP / MICHELE CATTANI
10/11
Malian masked artists during a performance about identity and migration in occasion of the annual Festival on the Niger in Segou on February 8, 2020. Picture: AFP / MICHELE CATTANI
11/11
Malian children play on the banks of the Niger river during the annual Festival on the Niger in Segou on February 8, 2020. Picture: AFP / MICHELE CATTANI
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.