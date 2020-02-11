24 hours in pictures, 11 February 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/9 Ministers and guests gather at the foot of the Nelson Mandela statue outside Drakenstein Correctional Centre (formerly Victor Verster Prison) during the 30th anniversary of the release of Mandela return from prison, in Cape Town, South Africa, 11 February 2020. The former leader of the ANC (African National Congress), first black President of South Africa and noble peace price winner spent 27 years behind bars prior to his release. Picture: EPA-EFE/RUVAN BOSHOFF 2/9 An Iraqi boy poses with his snow covered hat in the holy Shiite city of Karbala on February 11, 2020. Iraq’s capital Baghdad woke up covered in a thin layer of fresh snow, an extremely rare phenomenon for one of the world’s hottest countries. Snow also covered the Shiite holy city of Karbala further south and Mosul in the north, where heavier precipitation left a blanket of snow over the city’s centuries-old ruins. Picture: AFP / Mohammed SAWAF 3/9 A florist arranges roses flowers at a shop ahead of Valentine’s Day in Chennai on February 11, 2020. Picture: AFP / Arun SANKAR 4/9 A statue of former Argentinian race driver Juan Manuel Fangio with a Mercedes Silberpfeil race car stands in front of the headquarters of German car producer Daimler AG in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on February 11, 2020. Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler reported plunging profits for 2019, after setting aside billions of euros to deal with potential fallout from the industry-wide “dieselgate” emissions cheating scandal. Picture: AFP / THOMAS KIENZLE 5/9 A surfer taking advantage of the rough water near Collaroy in Sydney’s Northern Beaches, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 11 February 2020. Waterlogged parts of NSW are suffering their worst floods in years with heavy rains and damaging winds forecast to again lash the state. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAMES GOURLEY 6/9 A stray dog lays on a red carpet in Tbilisi, Georgia, 19 January 2020 (issued 11 February 2020). During the collapse of the Soviet Union and the Georgian civil war, stray dogs that roamed the streets of Tbilisi suffered exclusion and discrimination. Those days are so far gone now that these animals have become not only a normal part of the urban landscape but beloved inhabitants of the Georgian capital. The Tbilisi city council opened a shelter, where near 150 specialists of the Animal Monitoring Agency of Tbilisi (AMA) guarantee they live in good conditions. The dogs are now well-fed, sterilized and receive the necessary veterinary care. The council has also enabled spaces for dog walking and training. Picture: EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE 7/9 A frozen waterfall in Tbilisi, where the air temperature has dropped to minus seven degrees Celsius, Tbilisi, Georgia, 10 February 2020. The mountainous regions of the country have seen heavy snowfall. Picture: EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE 8/9 The Hale House at the Balsams Resort in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, USA, 10 February 2020, where five registered voters will cast their ballots at midnight in the first in the Nation Primary. The first in the Nation Primary is to be held in New Hampshire on 11 February 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/HERB SWANSON 9/9 A model presents a creation by Carolina Herrera during New York Fashion Week, in New York, New York, USA, 10 February 2020. New York Fashion Week for Fall and Winter lines are being held from 06 to 13 February. Picture: EPA-EFE/Alba Vigaray

