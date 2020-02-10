Multimedia 10.2.2020 12:28 pm

Pictures: Best of the Oscars

Oscars 2020 in pictures

South Korean film “Parasite” was the big winner of the night, taking home four prizes — for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best international feature film.

