Pictures: Best of the Oscars

South Korean film “Parasite” was the big winner of the night, taking home four prizes — for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best international feature film.
1/23
US actress Renee Zellweger poses in the press room with the Oscar for for Best Actress for “Judy” during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP)
2/23
British actor Roman Griffin Davis (L) and British actor Archie Yates (R) arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)
3/23
US actress Laura Dern (L) greets US actor Billy Porter as she arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
4/23
US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)
5/23
Nicole Kimpel (L), Spaniard actor Antonio Banderas (C) daughter Stella Banderas (R) arrivea for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)
6/23
Canadian actress Sandra Oh arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)
7/23
Musician/actress Janelle Monae arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
8/23
US actors Robert De Niro (L) and Al Pacino arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)
9/23
British actress Cynthia Erivo (detail nails) arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)
10/23
Australian actress Margot Robbie plays with US-French actor Timothee Chalamet as they arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)
11/23
US actor Brad Pitt poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor along with actress US actress Regina King during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP)
12/23
US actress Mindy Kaling arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)
13/23
US actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)
14/23
US director Spike Lee (R) and wife producer Tonya Lewis Lee arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)
15/23
US actor Adam Driver and his wife actress Joanne Tucker arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)
16/23
Elton John performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP
17/23
US actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)
18/23
US actress Laura Dern waits as her award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Marriage Story” is engraved as she attends the 92nd Oscars Governors Ball at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
19/23
US actor Joaquin Phoenix poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Actor for “Joker” during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP)
20/23
US actor Brad Pitt waits for his award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role to be engraved as he attends the 92nd Oscars Governors Ball at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
21/23
South Korean film director Bong Joon Ho poses with his engraved awards as he attends the 92nd Oscars Governors Ball at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
22/23
(From L) US producers Mark Nielsen, Josh Cooley and Jonas Rivera, winners of the Oscar the award for Best Animated Feature Film for “Toy Story 4”, attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd annual Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP)
23/23
(L-R) James Corden and Rebel Wilson speak onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.