48 hours in pictures, 9 February 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from around the world.

1/11 A model presents a creation by Christopher John Rogers during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on February 8, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) 2/11 A giant panda is seen in an enclosure at the Moscow Zoo on February 6, 2020. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP) 3/11 The 28-foot-long Golden Dragon makes its way down Market Street during the Chinese New Year Parade, celebrating the Year of the Rat, in San Francisco, California, USA, 08 February 2020. The parade is one of the few remaining night illuminated parades in North America and the biggest parade celebrating the lunar new year outside of Asia. EPA-EFE/MONICA M. DAVEY 4/11 A dog is dressed in a mask and costume for the 17th annual New York Pet Fashion Show on February 6, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) 5/11 Repsol Honda Team’s Spanish rider Marc Marquez takes a corner during the last day of the pre-season MotoGP winter test at the Sepang International Circuit in Sepang on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) 6/11 A dog and a pig, dressed up for a show, interact at the 17th annual New York Pet Fashion Show on February 6, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) 7/11 A cosplayer smokes outside the Comic-Con festival in Prague, Czech Republic, 08 February 2020. The three day pop-culture gathering takes place for the first time in Czech capital and is dedicated to fans of sci-fi, fantasy and horror in games, films, anime and comics, running from 07 to 09 February. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK 8/11 A Hindu devotee with the cheeks pierced with metal skewers poses while taking part in a procession during the Thaipoosam festival in Chennai on February 8, 2020. – The festival is a purification ritual offering prayers and penance, observing a strict month long vegetarian diet and celebrating the birth of the eHindu deity Murugan. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) 9/11 A group of young men direct traffic through floodwater in Sydney, Australia, 09 February 2020. Accoring to media reports, a powerful storm brough torrential rain to New South Wales, causing flash floods and prompting authorities to issue sever weather warnings for the area. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT 10/11 A Sri Lankan elephant baths ahead of the annual Buddhist parade in Colombo on February 7, 2020. (Photo by LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI / AFP) 11/11 Hindu devotees take part in a bathing ritual on the last day of the month-long Swasthani Festival at the Hanumante River in Bhaktapur on the outskirts of Kathmandu on February 9, 2020. – Hundreds of married and unmarried women in the Himalayan nation have started a month-long fast for Swasthani Brata Katha festival often marked with an auspicious bathing in water bodies in the hope of a prosperous life and conjugal happiness. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP)

