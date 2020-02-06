24 hours in pictures, 6 February 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Iraqi women gesture as they take part in an anti-government demonstration in the southern city of Basra, on February 6, 2020, after a night of violence blamed on supporters of a powerful cleric. Anti-government protesters vowed to push on with their wave off rallies as they buried seven fellow activists killed overnight in violence blamed on supporters of Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr, a militiaman-turned-politician with a cult-like following, who raided a protest camp in Iraq’s shrine city of Najaf late on February 5. / AFP / Hussein FALEH
A giant panda is seen in an enclosure at the Moscow Zoo on February 6, 2020. / AFP / Yuri KADOBNOV
Iraqi students lifts placards as they march in an anti-government protest in the southern city of Basra, on February 6, 2020, after a night of violence blamed on supporters of a powerful cleric. Anti-government protesters vowed to push on with their wave off rallies as they buried seven fellow activists killed overnight in violence blamed on supporters of Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr, a militiaman-turned-politician with a cult-like following, who raided a protest camp in Iraq’s shrine city of Najaf late on February 5. / AFP / Hussein FALEH
An Iraqi protester lifts a placars with a hashtag that reads “Don’t forsake Iraq”, during an anti-government student demonstration in the southern city of Basra, on February 6, 2020, after a night of violence blamed on supporters of a powerful cleric. Anti-government protesters vowed to push on with their wave off rallies as they buried seven fellow activists killed overnight in violence blamed on supporters of Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr, a militiaman-turned-politician with a cult-like following, who raided a protest camp in Iraq’s shrine city of Najaf late on February 5. / AFP / Hussein FALEH
An army personnel descends on a rope from a flying helicopter during a demonstration on the second day of the 11th Edition of the biennial defence exhibition “DefExpo 2020” in Lucknow on February 6, 2020. / AFP / Rohit UMRAO
Qateri Nasser Khalifa al-Attyia and co-driver Giovanni Bernacchini compete during the super special stage in the Oman International Rally in Muscat on February 6, 2020. The Oman rally is the first of five rounds in this season’s series and part of the FIA Middle East Rally Championship (MERC). / AFP / MOHAMMED MAHJOUB
BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 06: A Chinese man wears a protective mask as he stands near the Forbidden City on February 6, 2020 in Beijing, China. The number of cases of a deadly new coronavirus rose to more than 28000 in mainland China Thursday, days after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a global public health emergency. China continued to lock down the city of Wuhan in an effort to contain the spread of the pneumonia-like disease which medicals experts have confirmed can be passed from human to human. In an unprecedented move, Chinese authorities have put travel restrictions on the city which is the epicenter of the virus and municipalities in other parts of the country affecting tens of millions of people. The number of those who have died from the virus in China climbed to over 564 on Thursday, mostly in Hubei province, and cases have been reported in other countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and several others. The World Health Organization has warned all governments to be on alert and screening has been stepped up at airports around the world. Some countries, including the United States, have put restrictions on Chinese travelers entering and advised their citizens against travel to China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein arrives to the court room with members of his legal team for another day of his sexual assault trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 06 February 2020. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES
US President Donald J. Trump holds a copy of the Washington Post newspaper fronting with his Impeachment acquittal, as he arrives to the 68th Annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC, USA, 06 February 2020. The Senate on 05 February 2020 acquitted US President Trump in the impeachment trial on the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. EPA-EFE/Oliver Contreras
The twisted tracks following the train derailment on the Milan-Bologna line, in Livraga, near Lodi, northern Italy, 06 February 2020. According to media reports, a Frecciarossa high-speed train derailed on the Milan-Bologna line in the Lodi area. At least two people have died in the accident and some 30 others were injured, media added. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 06: Trevor Nyakane during the Vodacom Bulls press conference at Loftus Versfeld on February 06, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
