24 hours in pictures, 4 February 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/11 In this file photo taken on September 28, 2018 Venezuelan migrant and rap singer, Alfonso Mendoza aka “Alca”, 25, practice with his skateboard in a park in Barranquilla, Colombia. AFP Colombian photographer Raul Arboleda has been honoured with the first place in the second edition of the Sport Media Awards (AIPS) at photography sport action category, with his story called ‘You set the limits’, about Alca – who arrived in Colombia at 2018 due to the crisis in his country – was born without legs and changed the wheelchair for a skateboard. At present, he is an example of overcoming adversity, practicing extreme sports, singing rap and giving conferences to young people in vulnerable situations. Picture: AFP / Raul ARBOLEDA 2/11 The court dock is empty, in the spot where former South African president Jacob Zuma should have appeared, at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, 04 February 2020. Former President Zuma did not appear due to illness. Former president Zuma stands accused of taking kickbacks before he became president from a 51 billion rand (3.4 billion US dollar) purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military equipment manufactured by five European firms, including French defence company Thales. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 3/11 Barry Roux (C), new senior council to South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma, appears at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, 04 February 2020. Former President Zuma did not appear due to illness. Former president Zuma stands accused of taking kickbacks before he became president from a 51 billion rand (3.4 billion US dollar) purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military equipment manufactured by five European firms, including French defence company Thales. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 4/11 An aerial view of the roads and bridges are seen on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. The number of those who have died from the Wuhan coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, in China climbed to 361 and cases have been reported in other countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and several others. (Photo by Getty Images) 5/11 Sri Lankan military personnel march in traditional dress holding national flags during Sri Lanka’s 72nd Independence Day celebrations in Colombo on February 4, 2020. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) 6/11 This photo taken on February 2, 2020 shows a crocodile, with a motorbike tyre around its neck, by the riverbanks in Palu, Central Sulawesi province. Indonesia has cancelled a contest that offered a cash reward to anyone brave enough to pluck a motorbike tyre stuck around the neck of a giant crocodile. Picture: AFP / NANANG 7/11 Visitors view a snow sculpture of a thoroughbred racing in The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at the 71st Sapporo Snow Festival at Otori Park in Sapporo, northern Japan, 04 February 2020. The Sapporo Snow Festival will run from 04 February to 11 February 2020. About 2.73 million people visited the festival in 2019. According to some news reports, visitor numbers for the winter festival may be reduced this year due to fear over the coronavirus. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA 8/11 Sri Lankan traditional dancers perform during the 72nd Independence Day parade at the Independence Square in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 04 February 2020. Sri Lanka commemorated the 72nd anniversary of gaining independence from British colonial rulers. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE 9/11 Gallery workers pose with portraits during a press viewing of the exhibition ‘British Baroque: Power and Illusion’ at the Tate Britain in London, Britain, 03 February 2020. The exhibition focuses on baroque culture in Britain and runs from 04 February 2020 to 19 April 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL 10/11 Former media executive Willem Breytenbach appears at the Cape Town magistrate court on February 04, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Breytenbach who has been accused of rape by Johannesburg-based copywriter Deon Wiggett was arrested at his psychologist’s practice in the Southern Cape last year. Forty-one men have come forward who allege they were raped or sexually abused by the former teacher and journalist. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) 11/11 An Indonesian official displays a seized baby wreathed hornbill during a press conference in Surabaya, East Java on February 4, 2020. Indonesian authorities said early January they had seized 27 cockatoo parrots and dozens of other animals sold online, as the country battles to clamp down on illegal wildlife trade. Picture: AFP / JUNI KRISWANTO

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.