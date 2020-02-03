24 hours in pictures, 3 February 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/12 Joann Dvorak (not shown) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passes out ‘Bernie Cookies’ as she waits US Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders to arrive for a meet and greet in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, USA, 02 February, 2020. The first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses are scheduled for 03 February 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG 2/12 Charlize Theron attends the 73rd annual British Academy Film Award at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 02 February 2020. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL 3/12 US singer Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Muniz (L) perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) 4/12 A worker puts the final touch on the giant figure depicting Queen Elizabeth II during preparations of floats for the upcoming 2020 Nice Carnival, on February 3, 2020 in Nice, southeastern France. (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP) 5/12 Anti-government protesters cut off a road with flaming tyres during a demonstration against the new Iraqi prime minister designate in the central holy shrine city of Najaf on February 2, 2020. Furious anti-government youth held their ground in protest squares across Iraq’s south on February 2, despite the previous evening’s appointment of a prime minister who insists he is an independent. Mohammad Allawi announced his own nomination as premier the previous day, which marked exactly four months since the anti-government movement erupted and two months since outgoing prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi resigned under growing pressure. (Photo by Haidar HAMDANI / AFP) 6/12 US actor Joaquin Phoenix poses with the award for a Leading Actor for his work on the film ‘Joker’ at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) 7/12 US actress Renee Zellweger poses with the award for a Leading Actress for her work on the film ‘Judy’ at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) 8/12 Police forensic officers work outside of a Boots store on Streatham High Road in south London on February 3, 2020, after a man was shot dead by police on February 2, following reports he had stabbed two people. A man wearing a “hoax device” shot dead by police in London Sunday after stabbing two people had recently been released from prison for previous terrorism offences, British media reported. The suspect, Sudesh Amman, was released last month after serving around half of an approximate three-year sentence for disseminating terrorist material, according to multiple reports. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) 9/12 Worshippers take part in the traditional ceremony of Iemanja, the Goddess of the Sea of the Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda at the Rio Vermelho neighborhood, in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil on February 2, 2020. (Photo by RAFAEL MARTINS / AFP) 10/12 Indonesian health officials conduct an exercise drill in transporting a patient requiring isolation at the Belawan port in Medan on February 3, 2020. Indonesia has evacuated 237 citizens and one foreign national, married to an Indonesian, from Wuhan, as China on February 3 said it urgently needed medical equipment and surgical masks as the death toll jumped above 360, making it more deadly than the SARS crisis nearly two decades ago. (Photo by Ivan Damanik / AFP) 11/12 Colombian bullfighter Luis Miguel Castrillon in action at La Santamaria bullring in Bogota, Colombia, 02 February 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA 12/12 People give offerings to the Goddess of the Sea, Iemanja, on a beach during the Iemanja Festival in Montevideo, Uruguay, 02 February 2020. Annually on February 02 people in Uruguay and Brazil hold destivities for Iemanja, who is celerbrated as the patrol saint of fishermen and Queen of the Sea. Picture: EPA-EFE/FEDERICO ANFITTI

