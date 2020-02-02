24 hours in pictures, 2 February 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
This picture taken on February 2, 2020 shows a vehicle of the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the “White Helmets”, near an impact crater in the ground in the aftermath of government forces’ bombardment in the town of Sarmin southeast of the city of Idlib in the northwestern province. / AFP / Omar HAJ KADOUR
Harvey Elms of Scotland looks to offload in the men’s rugby sevens play-off match against Wales during the Sydney Sevens rugby tournament at Bankwest Stadium on February 2, 2020. / AFP / SAM MOOY
A girl wearing a protective facemask to prevent the spread of the SARS-like virus builds a snowman at the Jingshan park after a snowfall in Beijing on February 2, 2020. A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has killed more than 300 people in China and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. / AFP / NICOLAS ASFOURI
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Akorda presidential residence in Nur-Sultan on February 2, 2020. / AFP / KEVIN LAMARQUE
New Zealand’s Colin Munro is dismissed during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on February 2, 2020. / AFP / MICHAEL BRADLEY
Big screens reading in Chinese “Our hearts to Wuhan” are seen outside a shopping mall in Bangkok on February 2, 2020. The health crisis has dented China’s international image and put Chinese nationals in difficult positions abroad, with complaints of racism. / AFP / Mladen ANTONOV
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 02: Dominic Thiem of Austria plays a backhand during his Men’s Singles Final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day fourteen of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 02, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
A smartphone screen displays the logo of the mobile application WhatsApp in Berlin, Germany, 31 December 2017 (reissued 02 February 2020). WhatsApp announced that it will stop working from 01 February 2020 on iPhones and Android devices running outdated operating systems. Millions of smartphones will no longer be able to run the Facebook-owned messaging service, media reported. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON
People wear masks as they walk past a closed Apple store at Sanlitun in Beijing, China, 02 February 2020. Apple announced the closure of its stores, corporate offices and contact centers on mainland China until 09 February, due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in the nation. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
India paramilitary soldiers inspect the site of grenade explosion in Srinagar, Indian Kashmir, India, 02 February 2020. According to reports, two Indian paramilitary soldiers and two civilians were injured in an explosion inside a park in Srinagar. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
