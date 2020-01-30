Marvel Universe Live in SA

The Guardians of the Galaxy can be seen assembled on stage during the Marvel Live show at the Sun Arena in, 29 January 2020, Pretoria. The show will be running until the 9th of February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
2/19
Dr Strange can be seen floating in the air on stage during the Marvel Live show at the Sun Arena in, 29 January 2020, Pretoria. The show will be running until the 9th of February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
3/19
Dr Strange can be seen floating in the air on stage during the Marvel Live show at the Sun Arena in, 29 January 2020, Pretoria. The show will be running until the 9th of February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
4/19
Gamora and Nebula from The Guardians of the Galaxy can be seen facing off on stage during the Marvel Live show at the Sun Arena in, 29 January 2020, Pretoria. The show will be running until the 9th of February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
5/19
Gamora and Nebula from The Guardians of the Galaxy can be seen facing off on stage during the Marvel Live show at the Sun Arena in, 29 January 2020, Pretoria. The show will be running until the 9th of February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
6/19
Rocket from The Guardians of the Galaxy can be seen blowing up his enemies on stage during the Marvel Live show at the Sun Arena in, 29 January 2020, Pretoria. The show will be running until the 9th of February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
7/19
Nebula from The Guardians of the Galaxy can be seen on stage during the Marvel Live show at the Sun Arena in, 29 January 2020, Pretoria. The show will be running until the 9th of February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
8/19
Dr. Conner A.K.A The Lizzard can be seen on stage during the Marvel Live show at the Sun Arena in, 29 January 2020, Pretoria. The show will be running until the 9th of February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
9/19
Dr. Conner A.K.A The Lizzard can be seen facing off against Spiderman on stage during the Marvel Live show at the Sun Arena in, 29 January 2020, Pretoria. The show will be running until the 9th of February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
10/19
Dr. Conner A.K.A The Lizzard can be seen facing off against Spiderman on stage during the Marvel Live show at the Sun Arena in, 29 January 2020, Pretoria. The show will be running until the 9th of February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
11/19
Dr. Conner A.K.A The Lizzard can be seen on stage during the Marvel Live show at the Sun Arena in, 29 January 2020, Pretoria. The show will be running until the 9th of February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
12/19
The Green goblin can be seen beating Spiderman on stage during the Marvel Live show at the Sun Arena in, 29 January 2020, Pretoria. The show will be running until the 9th of February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
13/19
Dr. Conner A.K.A The Lizzard can be seen on stage during the Marvel Live show at the Sun Arena in, 29 January 2020, Pretoria. The show will be running until the 9th of February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
14/19
Spiderman is saved by the Avengers on stage during the Marvel Live show at the Sun Arena in, 29 January 2020, Pretoria. The show will be running until the 9th of February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
15/19
Captain Amercia fighting with the Lizzard on stage during the Marvel Live show at the Sun Arena in, 29 January 2020, Pretoria. The show will be running until the 9th of February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
16/19
The Black Widow and Catwoman face off on stage during the Marvel Live show at the Sun Arena in, 29 January 2020, Pretoria. The show will be running until the 9th of February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
17/19
The Black Panther and the Rhino face off on stage during the Marvel Live show at the Sun Arena in, 29 January 2020, Pretoria. The show will be running until the 9th of February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
18/19
Spiderman and the Green Goblin face off on stage during the Marvel Live show at the Sun Arena in, 29 January 2020, Pretoria. The show will be running until the 9th of February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
19/19
Captain America can be seen looking over the destruction left after a battle on stage during the Marvel Live show at the Sun Arena in, 29 January 2020, Pretoria. The show will be running until the 9th of February 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
