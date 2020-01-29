24 hours in pictures, 29 January 2020

1/15

A Brown-Veined White Butterfly is seen during a stop to replenish itself with nectar during its migration towards Madagascar, 29 January 2010. These butterflies migrate in numbers annually, but often use different routes collecting other butterflies en route, this year the route has included the greater Johannesburg area with thousands of butterflies passing throughout the last few days. Their migration takes them from the Western coast areas of South Africa across the entire country and then a short trip over the ocean towards Madagascar. Picture: Neil McCartney