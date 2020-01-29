24 hours in pictures, 29 January 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A Brown-Veined White Butterfly is seen during a stop to replenish itself with nectar during its migration towards Madagascar, 29 January 2010. These butterflies migrate in numbers annually, but often use different routes collecting other butterflies en route, this year the route has included the greater Johannesburg area with thousands of butterflies passing throughout the last few days. Their migration takes them from the Western coast areas of South Africa across the entire country and then a short trip over the ocean towards Madagascar. Picture: Neil McCartney
Palestinian demonstrators burn tyres during a demonstration against a US brokered Middle East peace plan, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 29, 2020. US President Donald Trump unveiled his controversial Israeli-Palestinian peace deal that staunchly favours Israel but offers Palestinians a pathway to a limited state. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)
Images of people are seen on a display screen of a thermal scanner installed at a shopping mall in Bangkok on January 29, 2020. Thailand has detected 14 cases so far of the novel coronavirus, a virus similar to the SARS pathogen, an outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)
Barbara Hogan is pictured on the stand at the Neil Aggett inquiry, Johannesburg High Court, 29 January 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
A Palestinian protester flashes the V for victory sign in front of burning tyres during demonstrations against a US brokered Mideast peace plan in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 29, 2020. Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas rejected US President Donald Trump’s peace plan Tuesday after he said Jerusalem would remain Israel’s “undivided capital”. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)
Protesters wear masks bearing German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (L) during a demonstration gathering several environmental organisations against delayed exit from coal power on January 29, 2020 in Berlin. Bowing to public pressure on climate change, Germany on January 16, 2020 promised to speed up its exit from coal power generation and to pay operators compensation in a strategy instantly rejected by environmental campaigners. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
A large drawing shows US NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna at a basketball court in Taguig, south of Manila on January 29 2020. Nine people were killed in the helicopter crash that claimed the life of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Los Angeles officials confirmed on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Maria TAN / AFP)
Sheep drink water after a snowfall in the outskirts of Srinagar on January 29, 2020. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP)
An Israeli soldier fires teargas towards Palestinian demonstrators during a demonstration in al-Aroub Palestinian refugee camp, between the West Bank towns of Hebron and Bethlehem, on January 29, 2020. US President Donald Trump unveiled his controversial Israeli-Palestinian peace deal that staunchly favours Israel but offers Palestinians a pathway to a limited state. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)
A surfer rides a wave as the sun sets on the horizon ahead of the Volcom Pipe Pro at Backdoor Pipeline on the north shore of Oahu in Hawaii on January 28, 2020. (Photo by Brian Bielmann / AFP)
People carry goods salvaged from a fire that broke out in a section of the Balogun market in Lagos on January 29, 2020. More than five high-rise buildings consisting of shops, offices and warehouses, stockpiled with goods, were destroyed in a fire outbreak, the second fire that happened in three months at the Balogun Market in Lagos. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro gestures wearing a hat during a ceremony with singers of country music at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on January 29, 2020. (Photo by Sergio LIMA / AFP)
Spain’s Rafael Nadal serves against Austria’s Dominic Thiem during their men’s singles quarter-final match on day ten of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29, 2020. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)
A worker carries fresh tobacco crop at Tilisa Farm in Bromley, 80 km from capital Harare, Zimbabwe, 29 January 2020. Zimbabwe’s 2019 tobacco output was over 252 million kilograms and fears are that the 2020 crop might be affected by the current drought. Picture: EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI
A vendor of traditional masks wears a facial mask at his shop in Thamel, a major tourist hub in Kathmandu, Nepal, 29 January 2020. Nepal’s Health Ministry confirmed the first case of a coronavirus case in the country on 24 January 2020. Airports around the world are stepping up measures to stop the spreading of the novel coronavirus. Chinese authorities have urged people to stop travelling in and out of Wuhan, the city at the center of the new virus outbreak that has so far killed over 100 people and infected over thousands others, mostly in China. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
