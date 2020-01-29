Multimedia 29.1.2020 07:17 pm

24 hours in pictures, 29 January 2020

News in pictures

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 28 January 2020 28.1.2020
24 hours in pictures, 24 January 2020 24.1.2020
Diepsloot protests against foreign nationals 23.1.2020