24 hours in pictures, 28 January 2020

An Iraqi protester grabs a tear gas canister fired by riot police amid clashes following anti-government demonstrations in al-Khillani Square off central Baghdad’s Sinak bridge which links the Iraqi capital’s Green Zone with the rest of the city on January 28, 2020. Rallies first erupted in Baghdad and across Iraq’s Shiite-majority south on October 1 over a lack of jobs, poor services and corruption but are now specifically demanding snap elections, an independent premier and the prosecution of those implicated in corruption or recent bloodshed. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)
The memorial for Enock Mpianzi at Parktown Boys High in Parktown, 28 January 2020. Enock drowned during a school outing recently. Picture Neil McCartney
A firefighter sets alight another one as they take part in a demonstration to protest against French government’s plan to overhaul the country’s retirement system in Paris, on January 28, 2020. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)
Unisa staff affiliated to Nehawu burn tyres in front of the entrance to the Unisa campus in Florida. Johannesburg, 28 January 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
A participant dressed up as ‘Hartza’ (bear) (C) parades with bellringers, known as “Joaldunak” in Basque language, who march with big cowbells hanging on their back during the ancient carnival of Ituren, in the northern Spanish Navarra province on January 27, 2020. The yearly three day festivities, revolving mainly around agriculture and principally sheep hearding, run on the last Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of January where Navarra valley locals from two villages dress up and participate in a variety of activites as they perform a pilgrimage through each village. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
A grey-bellied Night Monkey (Aotus Lemurinus) plays with a teddy bear at the veterinary clinic of the Cali Zoo in Cali, Colombia on January 27, 2020. They monkey is being raised by personnel of the Cali Zoo after a worker found it near the complex. Apparently it fall from a tree with his father who had health problems. (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO / AFP)
A Palestinian walks past a graffiti mural depicting US President Donald Trump with a footprint on his face, along a street in Gaza City on January 28, 2020. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)
Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane can be seen during the release of her reports at the Public Protector’s offices in Pretoria, 28 January 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
The wreckage of a US Bombardier E-11A jet is seen after it crashed in a mountainous territory of Deh Yak district in Ghazni Province on January 28, 2020. A US military jet crashed in mountainous territory in eastern Afghanistan, where there is a heavy Taliban presence, the Pentagon confirmed on January 27, rejecting the insurgents’ suggestions that it was shot down. (Photo by STR / AFP)
People wear protective facemasks at the city’s commuter train station in Bangkok on January 28, 2020. Thailand has detected 14 cases so far of the novel coronavirus, a virus similar to the SARS pathogen, an outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (Photo by Romeo GACAD / AFP)
A woman looks at a mural by the artists Muck Rock and Mr79lts showing Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, who were killed with seven others in a helicopter crash on January 26, in Los Angeles on January 27, 2020. Federal investigators sifted through the wreckage of the helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant and eight other people, hoping to find clues to what caused the accident that stunned the world. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)
A young girl poses for a portrait in camp for internally displaced people in Barsalogho, on January 27, 2020. Barsalogho is a small town in northern Burkina Faso that hosts 10,000 displaced persons and refugees fleeing the resulting jihadist and inter-community violence.
Burkina Faso, which borders Mali and Niger, is facing jihadist attacks, which have killed more than 750 people since 2015. Under-equipped and poorly trained law enforcement agencies in Burkina Faso are unable to stop the spiral of violence. According to the United Nations, jihadist attacks in Mali, Niger and Burkina have resulted in 4,000 deaths in 2019. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP)
Fans gather to mourn the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant at a mural near Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 27, 2020, a day after nine people were killed in the helicopter crash which claimed the life of the former Los Angeles Lakers star and his 13 year old daughter. Nine people were killed in the helicopter crash which claimed the life of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter, Los Angeles officials confirmed on Sunday. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said eight passengers and the pilot of the aircraft died in the accident. The helicopter crashed in foggy weather in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas. Authorities said firefighters received a call shortly at 9:47 am about the crash, which caused a brush fire on a hillside. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)
Veterans attend an event marking 75 years since the Red Army liberated Auschwitz, the extermination camp where the Nazis killed over a million Jews, at Moscow’s Victory Museum on January 28, 2020. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
This picture taken on January 28, 2020 shows a view of a graffiti-covered concrete barrier erected by Lebanese security forces separating Riad al-Solh square from the parliament headquarters in the capital Beirut’s central downtown district. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
A child puts together a puzzle showing images of climate activists during the 2020 International Toy Fair press preview in Nuremberg, Germany, 28 January 2020. The trade fair is open exclusively to professional visitors from 29 January until 02 February. Picture: EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND
People wear protective masks as they pray at a Chinese temple in Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 January 2020. Thai health officials are stepping up monitoring and inspection for the new SARS-like coronavirus after the Public Health Ministry confirmed fourteen people are reported to be infected in Thailand. The virus has so far killed at least 106 people and infected over four thousand others around the globe, mostly in China. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
