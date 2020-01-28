24 hours in pictures, 28 January 2020

13/17

Fans gather to mourn the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant at a mural near Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 27, 2020, a day after nine people were killed in the helicopter crash which claimed the life of the former Los Angeles Lakers star and his 13 year old daughter. Nine people were killed in the helicopter crash which claimed the life of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter, Los Angeles officials confirmed on Sunday. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said eight passengers and the pilot of the aircraft died in the accident. The helicopter crashed in foggy weather in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas. Authorities said firefighters received a call shortly at 9:47 am about the crash, which caused a brush fire on a hillside. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)