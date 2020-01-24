24 hours in pictures, 24 January 2020

JPN Takamoto Katsuta and his co-pilot GBR Daniel Bapritt steer their Toyota Yaris WRC on January 24, 2020, during the SS4 Saint-Clement – Freissiniere stage of the 88th Monte Carlo rally race. / AFP / JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT
A protester holds a puppet shaped as crown and reading BlackRock, a US global investment management corporation among feminist activists performing the “Because of Macron” choreography, in Paris on January 24, 2020, during a demonstration as part of a nationwide multi-sector strike against the French government’s pensions overhaul. / AFP / LIONEL BONAVENTURE
A protester wearing a mask depicting French President Emmanuel Macron gestures in a street of Paris on January 24, 2020 during a demonstration against the government pensions reform, which will be officially unveiled after weeks of strikes by unions warning that millions of people will have to work longer. It will be the seventh day of mass rallies since a crippling transport strike was launched on December 5 by unions hoping to force French President to back down on his push for a “universal” pension system. The reform would sweep away 42 separate regimes, some dating back hundreds of years, that offer early retirement and other benefits to public-sector workers as well as lawyers, physiotherapists and even Paris Opera employees.
A security personnel (L) checks the temperature of a man (R) as he travels for the Lunar New Year, to help stop the spread of a deadly virus which originated in the central city of Wuhan, at the entrance of Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing on January 24, 2020. Chinese authorities rapidly expanded a mammoth quarantine effort aimed at containing a deadly contagion on January 24 to 13 cities and a staggering 41 million people, as nervous residents were checked for fevers and the death toll climbed to 26. / AFP / NICOLAS ASFOURI
TOKYO, JAPAN – JANUARY 24: The Olympic rings are illuminated for the first time to mark 6 months to go to the Olympic games at Odaiba Marine Park on January 24, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 24: Naomi Osaka of Japan speaks to media following her Women’s Singles third round defeat to Coco Gauff of the United States of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN – JANUARY 24: Fireworks explode above the Olympic rings as they are illuminated for the first time to mark 6 months to go to the Olympic games at Odaiba Marine Park on January 24, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Britain’s Prince Charles during a visit at the Mosque of Omar in Bethlehem, Israeli-occupied West Bank, 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANK AUGSTEON / POOL
John Millman of Australia in action during his third round match against Roger Federer of Switzerland on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT
Chinese artist Xu Hongfei (L, yellow shoes) looks at one of his sculptures displayed at the Cibeles square in Madrid, Spain, 24 January 2020. Various sculptures by Xu Hongfei will be displayed in Madrid until 12 February on occasion of the Lunar New Year. EFE/ Paco Campos
Mikaela Shiffrin of the USA in action during the women’s Downhill race of the Alpine Skiing World Cup event in Bansko, Bulgaria, 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV
Punjab Police women pose for photos before the full dress rehearsal ahead of the Republic Day celebration parade in Amritsar, India, 24 January 2020. The Republic Day of India marks the adoption of the constitution of India and the transition of the country to a Republic on 26 January 1950. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH
