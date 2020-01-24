24 hours in pictures, 24 January 2020

3/12

A protester wearing a mask depicting French President Emmanuel Macron gestures in a street of Paris on January 24, 2020 during a demonstration against the government pensions reform, which will be officially unveiled after weeks of strikes by unions warning that millions of people will have to work longer. It will be the seventh day of mass rallies since a crippling transport strike was launched on December 5 by unions hoping to force French President to back down on his push for a “universal” pension system. The reform would sweep away 42 separate regimes, some dating back hundreds of years, that offer early retirement and other benefits to public-sector workers as well as lawyers, physiotherapists and even Paris Opera employees. / AFP / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN