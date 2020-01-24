Multimedia 24.1.2020 12:39 pm

24 hours in pictures, 24 January 2020

24 hours in pictures, 23 January 2020

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Diepsloot protests against foreign nationals 23.1.2020
24 hours in pictures, 23 January 2020 23.1.2020
24 hours in pictures, 22 January 2020 22.1.2020