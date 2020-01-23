Diepsloot protests against foreign nationals

Locals in Diepsloot take to the streets, burning tyres to protest against foreign nationals in the area.

1/8 Protesters in Diepsloot close the R511 heading towards Diepsloot, 23 January 2020. They were protesting the undocumented immigrants in the area. They later moved into the area looting shops and burning tyres and other debris. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 2/8 Protesters in Diepsloot close the R511 heading towards Diepsloot, 23 January 2020. They were protesting the undocumented immigrants in the area. They later moved into the area looting shops and burning tyres and other debris. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 3/8 Protesters in Diepsloot close the R511 heading towards Diepsloot, 23 January 2020. They were protesting the undocumented immigrants in the area. They later moved into the area looting shops and burning tyres and other debris. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 4/8 Protesters in Diepsloot close the R511 heading towards Diepsloot, 23 January 2020. They were protesting the undocumented immigrants in the area. They later moved into the area looting shops and burning tyres and other debris. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 5/8 Protesters in Diepsloot close the R511 heading towards Diepsloot, 23 January 2020. They were protesting the undocumented immigrants in the area. They later moved into the area looting shops and burning tyres and other debris. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 6/8 Protesters in Diepsloot close the R511 heading towards Diepsloot, 23 January 2020. They were protesting the undocumented immigrants in the area. They later moved into the area looting shops and burning tyres and other debris. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 7/8 Protesters in Diepsloot close the R511 heading towards Diepsloot, 23 January 2020. They were protesting the undocumented immigrants in the area. They later moved into the area looting shops and burning tyres and other debris. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 8/8 Protesters in Diepsloot close the R511 heading towards Diepsloot, 23 January 2020. They were protesting the undocumented immigrants in the area. They later moved into the area looting shops and burning tyres and other debris. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.