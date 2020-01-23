24 hours in pictures, 23 January 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/15
Norway’s fans during the Men’s European Handball Championship main round Group 2 match between Norway and Slovenia at Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden, 22 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDREAS HILLERGREN
2/15
A man smokes a joint during the WEEDCon 2020 in Los Angeles, California, USA, 22 January 2020. The 2020 WEEDCon runs on 22 and 23 January. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
3/15
Detail of a diving suit on display at the South African Naval museum in Simonstown, South Africa, 22 January 2020. The origins of the Naval Museum date back to 1966. The South African Naval Museum displays the history of the South African Navy from its early origins in 1922 when the South African Naval Service was established and shows its involvement and expansion during and after the Second World War with the establishment of the Seaward Defence Force and South African Naval Forces. The displays also show the historical ties with the British Royal Navy, the age of sail and South African involvement during the First World War. The Transformation Display details the important events of the 1990s which culminated in the establishment of the new South African National Defence Force in 1994 and transformation of the South African Navy through the years. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
4/15
A police officer wearing a protective mask walks past the portrait of late communist leader Mao Zedong (not pictured) at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing on January 23, 2020. Large-scale Lunar New Year events in Beijing have been cancelled as part of national efforts to control the spread of a new SARS-like virus, city authorities announced on January 23. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)
5/15
Members of the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (NEHAWU) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) can be seen demonstrating outside the embassy of the United States of America in Pretoria, 23 January 2020. The picket is part of an international of an international campaign against American imperialist aggression in thw world, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
6/15
A tableaux of the Indian state of Goa takes part in a full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Indian Republic Day parade, in New Delhi on January 23, 2020. India will be celebrating its 71st Republic Day on January 26. AFP / Money SHARMA
7/15
The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent march past during a full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Indian Republic Day parade, in New Delhi on January 23, 2020. India will be celebrating its 71st Republic Day on January 26. AFP / Money SHARMA
8/15
A model has her make-up done backstage prior to the Viktor and Rolf Women’s Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris, on January 22, 2020. Picture: AFP / FRANCOIS GUILLOT
9/15
Alessandro Marco Lotorto of Switzerland in action during the qualification run of the men’s Snowboard Big Air event at the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Leysin, Switzerland, 22 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
10/15
All five women currently sailing on a submarine pose at the base of the Royal Dutch Navy in Den Helder, The Netherlands, 22 January 2020. The Royal Netherlands Navy (RNLN) now allows female naval personnel to work on submarines. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
11/15
Dancers perform during the presentation of the show ‘Solstice’ by Spanish dancer, choreographer and Blanca Li dance compay director, Blanca Li, in Pamplona, Spain, 22 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/INAKI PORTO
12/15
The peloton in action during stage three of the Tour Down Under from Unley to Paracombe in South Australia, Australia, 23 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ
13/15
A model presents a creation for Aelis during the Women’s Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris, on January 23, 2020. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)
14/15
Jeremy, a young koala that was injured in the Victorian bushfires, receives medical attention at Healesville Sanctuary in Healsville, Victoria, Australia, 23 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING
15/15
Shaun Norris of South Africa in action during the first round of Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2020 Golf tournament at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai United Arab Emirates, 23 January 2020.
Picture: EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.