24 hours in pictures, 23 January 2020

Detail of a diving suit on display at the South African Naval museum in Simonstown, South Africa, 22 January 2020. The origins of the Naval Museum date back to 1966. The South African Naval Museum displays the history of the South African Navy from its early origins in 1922 when the South African Naval Service was established and shows its involvement and expansion during and after the Second World War with the establishment of the Seaward Defence Force and South African Naval Forces. The displays also show the historical ties with the British Royal Navy, the age of sail and South African involvement during the First World War. The Transformation Display details the important events of the 1990s which culminated in the establishment of the new South African National Defence Force in 1994 and transformation of the South African Navy through the years. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA