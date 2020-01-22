24 hours in pictures, 22 January 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/11 Italy’s Christof Innerhofer performs during the first practice run for the men’s downhill event at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Kitzbuehel, Austria, on January 22, 2020. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) 2/11 Performers wearing traditional outfits from Rajasthan state dance during a press preview of tableaux participating in the forthcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 22, 2020. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) 3/11 EFF CIC Julius Malema visits the family of Enoch Mpianzi, of Parktown Boys High, at their home in Malvern, 22 January 2020, to convey condolences as well as offer any assistance the family may require. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 4/11 Visitors watch a light show on the Supertree Grove at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, 21 January 2019. The Gardens by the Bay opened in 2012 and has received over 50 million visitors as of October 2018. Picture: EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON 5/11 A lesser flamingo sleeps with its head resting on its back at the Joburg Zoo, Johannesburg, South Africa, 22 January 2020. There are four species of flamingo who are all from the family Phoenicopteridae. The Joburg Zoo is a 55-hectare (140-acre) zoo established in 1904 and houses about 2000 animals of 320 species. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 6/11 Members of the Colombian Anti-Narcotics Police wounded in combat pose with some of their dogs during the visit of the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo (out of frame), at the Police Anti-Narcotics Directorate, in Bogota, Colombia, 21 January 2020. Pompeo concludes on Tuesday a two-day official visit to Colombia, in which he participated in the 3rd Hemispheric Ministerial Conference to Fight Terrorism in the Colombian capital. Picture: EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega 7/11 A Honduran boy brushes his teeth on the bank of the Suchíate River after the Mexican National Guard prevented migrants from crossing the border, in Tecun Umun, Guatemala, 21 January 2020. Hundreds of migrants crossed the Suchiate River yesterday, which separates Guatemala from Mexico, in order to enter Mexican territory illegally after the government rejected its formal request to enter the country. Many of them were prevented from entering and were returned to Guatemalan territory. Picture: EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba 8/11 A cast mask during the making of the masks trophies at the New Pro Foundries ahead of this year’s EE British Academy Film Awards in London, Britain, 21 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA 9/11 US actress Denna Thomsen poses on the red carpet prior to the premiere of Universal Picture film ‘The Turning’ at the TLC Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, 21 January 2020. The Turning is to be released in the the US on 24 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT 10/11 Children dressed in costumes with a Chinese opera theme pose for a group photo in the Chinatown district of Manila, Philippines 22 January 2020. The Lunar New Year, also known as Spring Festival in China, falls on 25 January 2020, marking the beginning of the Year of the Rat. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA 11/11 A woman reacts during the commemoration ceremony of people, who were killed on 22 January 2015 in an artillery shelling of a trolleybus in the pro-Russian militants controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, 22 January 2020. Nine people has been killed and nine injured in a trolleybus after shelling early 22 January 2015. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVE MUSTAINE

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.