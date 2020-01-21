24 hours in pictures, 21 January 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/18
One of 12 tigers and 5 lions that have been transported from Guatemala after spending their lives in circuses arrives at OR Tambo Cargo Depot, 21 January 20202. Guatemala recently banned all animals in circuses in that country. These animals are destined for a sanctuary in the Free State. The operation, dubbed Liberty, was organised by Animal Defenders International (ADI) and supported by GreaterGood.org. Picture: Neil McCartney
2/18
The peloton ride through the Barossa Valley during stage one of the Tour Down Under UCI World Tour cycling event in Adelaide on January 21, 2020. (Photo by Brenton EDWARDS / AFP)
3/18
A supporter of the EFF places a photograph of Che Guevara among flowers outside the entrance of Parktown Boys High School, 21 January 2020, placed to remember Enoch Mpianzi who drowned last week while on a school orientation camp. Picture: Michel Bega
4/18
Big waves overpass a breakwater at the Port Olympic marina in Barcelona as storm Gloria batters Spanish eastern coast on January 21, 2020. Freezing winds, heavy snow and rain lashed parts of Spain yesterday, killing three people, forcing the closure of schools that cancelled classes for nearly 200,000 students and disrupting travel, officials said. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
5/18
Professional rodeo cowboys Landon Mecham (L) of Falon, Nevada, and Justin Lawrence (R) of Woodlake, Louisiana compete in a slalom race during the 46th Annual Cowboy Downhill on January 20, 2020 at Steamboat Ski Resort in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The event started more than 40 years ago when Olympic skier Billy Kidd invited a few of the ProRodeo starts to Steamboat for a day of skiing. Picture: AFP / Jason Connolly
6/18
Shadi Mogole, chairperson of the Thabang primary school, teaches unemployed mothers at the school how to sew, at Thabang Primary School, Soweto, 21 January 2020. The women sew school uniforms which are then sold to parents as part of fundraising for the school. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
7/18
A worker shows a two kilogram live lobster for export at a fish storage in Banda Aceh on January 21, 2020. The wild lobsters caught by local fishermen are mainly exported to China, Singapore and Hong Kong. Picture: AFP / CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN
8/18
Aftermath of a hail storm at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) glasshouses in Canberra, Australia, 21 January 2020. A massive hail storm hit Canberra on 20 January causing damage to crops, cars and other properties. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS
9/18
Volunteers from the United States help local builders to construct a home for South African Lulama Gomana in the impoverished community of Delft in Cape Town, South Africa, 21 January 2020. The organization Habitat for Humanity South Africa’s Domestic Worker Employer supported Housing Project partnered with the PATH to Health Clinic to build a house where the Clinic’s employee Lulama Gomana’s shack once stood. On a gale force day in April 2018 Lulama lost her home. Dr. Raoul Goldberg founder of PATH to Health and director Dana Smirin decided to help her and searched for a partner to do so leading them to Habitat for Humanity South Africa. Volunteers from the United States in conjunction with local South African builders from Habitat for Humanity assisted with the build. Habitat for Humanity works to build, advocate and empower. Since 1976 Habitat for Humanity has helped more than 29 million people build or improve the place they call home. Housing and the lack there of is one of the major issues facing the ruling party African National Congress (ANC). Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
10/18
Cyclist a crash during stage one of the Tour Down Under, in the Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 21 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ
11/18
US circus performers Seth Bloom and Christina Gelsone, in collaboration with artist Daniel Wurtzel, perform during a media call for Air Play at Roslyn Packer Theatre in Sydney, Australia, 21 January 2020. Air Play runs from 21 through to 25 January as part of Sydney Festival 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI
12/18
Tourists wearing a Hanbok, a Korean traditional dress, pose for pictures during a visit at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, 20 January 2020 (issued 21 january 2020). Gyeongbokgung, the main palace of the Joseon dynasty, has been used as a setting for numerous films and TV dramas and it has become a mecca for Korean Wave tourism. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
13/18
US President Donald Trump and US Vice President Mike Pence look on at the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial on MLK day in Washington, DC on January 20, 2020. Picture: AFP / Nicholas Kamm
14/18
A U.S. Navy helicopter departs from the flight deck of the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) aircraft carrier while at sea on January 18, 2020 off the coast of Baja California, Mexico. The USS Nimitz is currently conducting routine operations and training at sea. The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier holds a flight deck area of 4.5 acres and can hold 65 aircraft along with nearly 5,000 total personnel. It is the oldest U.S. Navy carrier in active service and was commissioned on May 3, 1975. Picture: Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP
15/18
A model walks the runway during the On Aura Tout Vu Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
16/18
Members from the carnival group ‘Los Listos’ perform during the Carnival Groups Official Contest at the Teatro Falla in Cadiz, Spain, 20 January 2020. The contest runs from 20 January to 21 February 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROMAN RIOS
17/18
A person performs martial arts during an event organized by the Chinese Embassy to celebrate Luna New Year, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 20 January 2020. The Chinese New Year starts on 25 January, and will be Year of the Rat. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ
18/18
A model presents a creation by Georges Hobeika during the Women’s Spring-Summer 2020/2021 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris, on January 20, 2020. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
