24 hours in pictures, 21 January 2020

9/18

Volunteers from the United States help local builders to construct a home for South African Lulama Gomana in the impoverished community of Delft in Cape Town, South Africa, 21 January 2020. The organization Habitat for Humanity South Africa’s Domestic Worker Employer supported Housing Project partnered with the PATH to Health Clinic to build a house where the Clinic’s employee Lulama Gomana’s shack once stood. On a gale force day in April 2018 Lulama lost her home. Dr. Raoul Goldberg founder of PATH to Health and director Dana Smirin decided to help her and searched for a partner to do so leading them to Habitat for Humanity South Africa. Volunteers from the United States in conjunction with local South African builders from Habitat for Humanity assisted with the build. Habitat for Humanity works to build, advocate and empower. Since 1976 Habitat for Humanity has helped more than 29 million people build or improve the place they call home. Housing and the lack there of is one of the major issues facing the ruling party African National Congress (ANC). Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA