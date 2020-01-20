24 hours in pictures, 20 January 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Women, all over 65-years-old, dig a ditch to lay a water pipe in in Maboki, Limpopo, 17 January 2020. The woman decided to do the work themselves as they were tired of waiting for the pipe to be laid. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
The sun sets behind the Empire State Building on January 19, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP)
A group of fishermen make repairs to their operations affected by the ash-fall from the eruption of the Taal volcano, in Buso Buso on January 20, 2020. – Decimated fish, scarred coffee plants and vanished tourists: the Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines has inflicted significant damage on the livelihoods of tens of thousands and is expected to cause more. (Photo by ED JONES / AFP)
The body of a man killed in a hit and run accident late at night along the R55 in Olievenhoutbosch can be seen covered in a blanket, 19 January 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) contingent takes part in the rehearsal for the upcoming Indian Republic Day parade along Rajpath in New Delhi on January 20, 2020. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
A pupil from Roodepoort Primary School dances in front of his school-mates, 20 January 2020, during the #KrushGoodness project tour which saw 1 000 pupils from the school each receive a brand new pair of Smart Steps school shoes donated by Clover Krush. The project will distribute 20 000 school shoes to underprivileged communities across South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega
Actress Dineo Langa entertains pupils from Roodepoort Primary School, 20 January 2020, during the #KrushGoodness project tour which saw 1 000 pupils from the school each receive a brand new pair of Smart Steps school shoes donated by Clover Krush. The project will distribute 20 000 school shoes to underprivileged communities across South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega
A man (C) holds a placard as he shouts slogans to protest against India’s new citizenship law, during a demonstration in New Delhi on January 20, 2020. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
Papuan activist Ambrosius Mulait (front) gestures as he and Dano Anes Tabuni (R) walk into a courtroom prior to their trial at the Central Jakarta court in Jakarta on January 20, 2020. – Two Papuan activists on trial for treason in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta decried what they described as “racism” after the court on January 20 ordered them to remove penis gourds that they defended as traditional dress. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)
Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi (L), late South African trade union leader and labour activist Neil Aggett ‘s girlfriend Elizabeth Floyd and co-detainee Maurice Smithers share moments during the court break at Johannesburg High Court, 21 January 2020, the reopening of an inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Dr Neil Aggett. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Anti-government protesters parkour up the metal beams of a former advertisement banner frame that is currently used by them in a make-shift roadblock during clashes with security forces in Iraq’s southern city of Basra on January 20, 2020. (Photo by Hussein FALEH / AFP)
This handout photo released by the Olympic Information Services (OIS) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) shows Switzerland’s Nils Rhyner competing in the Freestyle Skiing Men’s Freeski Slopestyle at Leysin Park near Lausanne, on January 20, 2020. (Photo by Simon BRUTY / OIS/IOC / AFP)
Ethiopian Orthodox Christian priests stand next to a pool during the celebration of Timkat, the Ethiopian Epiphany, in Fasilides Bath, in the city of Gondar, Ethiopia, on January 20, 2020. Timkat is the Ethiopian Orthodox Christian festival which celebrates the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan river. The celebration has been recently declared Intangible Human Heritage by UNESCO. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP)
A model presents a creation by Georges Hobeika during the Women’s Spring-Summer 2020/2021 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris, on January 20, 2020. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Protesters take part in a demonstration against French President Emmanuel Macron in Versailles on January 20, 2020 as part of a nationwide multi-sector strike against the French government’s pensions overhaul. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic hits a return against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff during their men’s singles match on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 20, 2020. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)
MEC of Human Settlements, Urban planning and Cogta Lebogang Maile can be seen inspecting the burnt office of Counciillor Mmina-Tau Marishane of ward 15 that was burnt by angered community members in Mamelodi, 20 January 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Pairs of Sri Lankan twins engage in taking selfies during an official attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of twins held at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 20 January 2020. Sri Lanka attempts to break the Guinness world record for the largest gathering of twins with 5,000 pairs. The existing record was established in Taiwan in 1999 with a gathering of 4,003 pairs. There are 14,000 pairs of twins in the island registered with the organisation. The event will be followed by a concert performed exclusively by twins with the highlight being a performance by an 80-member orchestra made up of twins. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Sarajevo citizens with protective mask on face, during protests in front of cantonal government due to high air pollution in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 20 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR
A view of the city of Tromso, northern Norway, 14 January 2020 (issued 20 January 2020), during a Polar Night. In picture are seen the Tromso Bridge and the Arctic (Tromsdalen) Cathedral. Picture: EPA-EFE/RUNE STOLTZ BERTINUSSEN
