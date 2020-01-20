24 hours in pictures, 20 January 2020

18/20

Pairs of Sri Lankan twins engage in taking selfies during an official attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of twins held at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 20 January 2020. Sri Lanka attempts to break the Guinness world record for the largest gathering of twins with 5,000 pairs. The existing record was established in Taiwan in 1999 with a gathering of 4,003 pairs. There are 14,000 pairs of twins in the island registered with the organisation. The event will be followed by a concert performed exclusively by twins with the highlight being a performance by an 80-member orchestra made up of twins. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE