PICTURES: Rocky Horror Show comes to Joburg

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancee Janet, two young, reserved college students who meet Dr Frank N Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house while on their way to visit their college professor. The show follows their adventure as they experience fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with memorable songs and outrageous outfits.
Craig Urbani performs as Frank N Furter in Richard O’Brien’s’ Rocky Horror Show during a media call, 17 January 2020, at The Teatro at Montecasino in Fourways. The show will run from 17 January to 1 March and features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “The Time-Warp”. Picture: Michel Bega
Didintle Khunou, left, performs as Janet with Anthony Downing as Brad in Richard O’Brien’s’ Rocky Horror Show during a media call, 17 January 2020, at The Teatro at Montecasino in Fourways. The show will run from 17 January to 1 March and features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “The Time-Warp”. Picture: Michel Bega
Stefania du Toit performs as Columbia in Richard O’Brien’s’ Rocky Horror Show during a media call, 17 January 2020, at The Teatro at Montecasino in Fourways. The show will run from 17 January to 1 March and features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “The Time-Warp”. Picture: Michel Bega
Cast members perform in Richard O’Brien’s’ Rocky Horror Show during a media call, 17 January 2020, at The Teatro at Montecasino in Fourways. The show will run from 17 January to 1 March and features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “The Time-Warp”. Picture: Michel Bega
Kristian Lavercombe performs as Riff Raff in Richard O’Brien’s’ Rocky Horror Show during a media call, 17 January 2020, at The Teatro at Montecasino in Fourways. The show will run from 17 January to 1 March and features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “The Time-Warp”. Picture: Michel Bega
A cast member performs in Richard O’Brien’s’ Rocky Horror Show during a media call, 17 January 2020, at The Teatro at Montecasino in Fourways. The show will run from 17 January to 1 March and features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “The Time-Warp”. Picture: Michel Bega
Marlee van der Merwe performs as Usherette/Magenta in Richard O’Brien’s’ Rocky Horror Show during a media call, 17 January 2020, at The Teatro at Montecasino in Fourways. The show will run from 17 January to 1 March and features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “The Time-Warp”. Picture: Michel Bega
Marlee van der Merwe performs as Usherette/Magenta in Richard O’Brien’s’ Rocky Horror Show during a media call, 17 January 2020, at The Teatro at Montecasino in Fourways. The show will run from 17 January to 1 March and features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “The Time-Warp”. Picture: Michel Bega
Stefania du Toit performs as Columbia in Richard O’Brien’s’ Rocky Horror Show during a media call, 17 January 2020, at The Teatro at Montecasino in Fourways. The show will run from 17 January to 1 March and features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “The Time-Warp”. Picture: Michel Bega
Craig Urbani performs as Frank N Furter in Richard O’Brien’s’ Rocky Horror Show during a media call, 17 January 2020, at The Teatro at Montecasino in Fourways. The show will run from 17 January to 1 March and features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “The Time-Warp”. Picture: Michel Bega
Craig Urbani performs as Frank N Furter in Richard O’Brien’s’ Rocky Horror Show during a media call, 17 January 2020, at The Teatro at Montecasino in Fourways. The show will run from 17 January to 1 March and features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “The Time-Warp”. Picture: Michel Bega
Craig Urbani performs as Frank N Furter in Richard O’Brien’s’ Rocky Horror Show during a media call, 17 January 2020, at The Teatro at Montecasino in Fourways. The show will run from 17 January to 1 March and features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “The Time-Warp”. Picture: Michel Bega
Craig Urbani performs as Frank N Furter in Richard O’Brien’s’ Rocky Horror Show during a media call, 17 January 2020, at The Teatro at Montecasino in Fourways. The show will run from 17 January to 1 March and features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “The Time-Warp”. Picture: Michel Bega
Craig Urbani performs as Frank N Furter in Richard O’Brien’s’ Rocky Horror Show during a media call, 17 January 2020, at The Teatro at Montecasino in Fourways. The show will run from 17 January to 1 March and features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “The Time-Warp”. Picture: Michel Bega
Stefania du Toit who performs as Columbia and Jarryd Nurden who plays Rocky in Richard O’Brien’s’ Rocky Horror Show pose for a photograph with The Citizen newspaper during a media call, 17 January 2020, at The Teatro at Montecasino in Fourways. The show will run from 17 January to 1 March and features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “The Time-Warp”. Picture: Michel Bega
