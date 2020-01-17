Multimedia 17.1.2020 04:05 pm

PICTURES: Rocky Horror Show comes to Joburg

A visual feast

The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancee Janet, two young, reserved college students who meet Dr Frank N Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house while on their way to visit their college professor. The show follows their adventure as they experience fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity, bursting with memorable songs and outrageous outfits.

 

