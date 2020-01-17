PICTURES: Rocky Horror Show comes to Joburg

2/15

Didintle Khunou, left, performs as Janet with Anthony Downing as Brad in Richard O’Brien’s’ Rocky Horror Show during a media call, 17 January 2020, at The Teatro at Montecasino in Fourways. The show will run from 17 January to 1 March and features all of the famous musical numbers which have made The Rocky Horror Show such a huge hit for over four decades, including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, “The Time-Warp”. Picture: Michel Bega