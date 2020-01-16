24 hours in pictures, 16 January 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A participant jumps trying to control a bull during the annual bull taming ‘Jallikattu’ festival in Palamedu village on the outskirts of Madurai in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on January 16, 2020. Picture: AFP / Arun SANKAR
South Africa’s first electric truck is unveiled by AB InBev Africa, 16 January 2020, at SAB Chamdor Brewery in Krugersdorp. Picture: Michel Bega
A woman walks past “Just because I am a Woman”, a new series of works by Italian pop artist and activist aleXsandro Palombo, depicting some of the women protagonists of world politics as victims of gender violence : (Clockwise from Top L) Burmese politician Aung San Suu Kyi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, member of the US House of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the wife of the French president Brigitte Macron, former US First Lady Michelle Obama, former US First Lady and former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton and president of the Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi, on January 15, 2020 in downtown Milan. The series aims at raising awareness and get response from the institutions and the politics about domestic violence against women worldwide. Picture: AFP / Miguel MEDINA
A guest arrives to the Kraftwerk for a fashion show during the Berlin Fashion Week on January 16, 2020 in Berlin. Picture: AFP / dpa / Jens Kalaene
A man takes a ride on a summer toboggan run on January 16, 2020 in the winter sports resort of Willingen, western Germany. Due to mild temperatures and a lack of snow, the operator of the summer toboggan run has kept the attraction open. Picture: AFP / dpa / Uwe Zucchi
A picture taken on January 16, 2020 shows smoke and vapor rising from the cooling towers and chimneys at the lignite-fired power plant in Schkopau, eastern Germany. Picture: AFP / dpa / Hendrik Schmidt
Al-Fursan, the United Arab Emirates Air Force display team, paints the sky with MB339 aircrafts during the Kuwait aviation show in Kuwait City on January 15, 2019. Picture: AFP / YASSER AL-ZAYYAT
Dutch’s biker Paul Spierings rides during the Stage 11 of the Dakar 2020 between Shubaytah and Haradh on January 16, 2020. Picture: AFP / FRANCK FIFE
Switzerland’s Mauro Caviezel clears a curve with the north face of the Eiger mountain in the background during a training session of the Men’s downhill race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, on January 16, 2020 in Wengen. Picture: AFP / FABRICE COFFRINI
Models walk the runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A heart made of with the paper boats with slogans on them made up near the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Shaheen Bagh area in New Delhi, India,16 January 2020. The ongoing sit in protest entered in the 32nd day against the bill that will give Indian citizenship rights to refugees from Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, Sikhs, Parsi or Christian communities coming from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Picture: EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
A picture taken with a drone shows vehicles moving on a road between hoar-frost covered trees near Debrecen, Hungary, 16 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI
A man sells decorations ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, at a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, 16 January 2020. The Lunar New Year, also known as Spring Festival in China and Tet in Vietnam, falls on 25 January 2020, marking the beginning of the Year of the Rat. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
A man walks along the Magdalena beach in Santander during a cloudy day in Cantabria, northern Spain, early 16 January 2020. Cloudy skies, spare rains and rising maximum temperatures are expected in the Cantabrian region while snowfalls and strong winds could hit the highlands during the day, according to the Meteorological State Agency (AEMET). Picture: EPA-EFE/Román G. Aguilera
Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson attends the opening of his exhibition ‘Symbiotic Seeing’ at the Kunsthaus in Zurich, Switzerland, 16 January 2020. The exhibition runs from 17 January to 22 March. Picture: EPA-EFE/WALTER BIERI
A handout photo made available by OIS/IOC of a Japanese athlete practising for the Snowboarding Halfpipe event of the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games, Leysin, Switzerland, 16 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/SIMON BRUTY / OIS
A model presents a creation of Austrian fashion designer Marina Hoermanseder and poses with a cardboard reading ‘My skirt is made out of pineapple’ during the Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, 16 January 2020. The Autumn/Winter 2020 collections are presented at the Berlin Fashion Week from 13 to 17 January. Picture: EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
