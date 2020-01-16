24 hours in pictures, 16 January 2020

3/17

A woman walks past “Just because I am a Woman”, a new series of works by Italian pop artist and activist aleXsandro Palombo, depicting some of the women protagonists of world politics as victims of gender violence : (Clockwise from Top L) Burmese politician Aung San Suu Kyi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, member of the US House of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the wife of the French president Brigitte Macron, former US First Lady Michelle Obama, former US First Lady and former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton and president of the Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi, on January 15, 2020 in downtown Milan. The series aims at raising awareness and get response from the institutions and the politics about domestic violence against women worldwide. Picture: AFP / Miguel MEDINA