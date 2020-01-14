24 hours in pictures, 14 January 2020

5/13

African penguins walk on rocks on Boulders beach in Simonstown, South Africa, 14 January 2020. The African penguin is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) with a steady decline in their numbers over the past decade. BirdLife International report that recent data has revealed that the African penguin is undergoing a very rapid population decline, probably as a result of commercial fisheries and shifts in prey populations. Penguins are a major tourist attraction in Cape Town with Boulders Beach in Simonstown providing a unique nature experience for tourists who can walk a stretch of coastline and beach with African penguins and many other seabirds and marine life. The international body dedicated to seabird rehabilitation the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) in Cape Town receives some revenue generated by soft toys and paraphernalia sold at the Boulders Beach shop. Tourism is being used as a tool to help the declining populations of African penguins. Experts urge it will take collective effort from government, NGO’s and private sector to help stop the decline of the African penguin population. Stricter policies for fisheries has also been highlighted as an important step in conserving the penguin’s food source. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA