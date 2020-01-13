24 hours in pictures, 13 January 2020

1/14

Charlize Theron has been nominated for an Academy Award as Best Actress for her role in the movie Bombshell, where she portrayed Fox News correspondent Megyn Kelly who with her colleagues set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. The award ceremony will take place on 9 February. Here Theron is seen at the “Bombshell” New York Screening at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. Picture: John Lamparski/Getty Images/AFP