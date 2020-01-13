24 hours in pictures, 13 January 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
1/14
Charlize Theron has been nominated for an Academy Award as Best Actress for her role in the movie Bombshell, where she portrayed Fox News correspondent Megyn Kelly who with her colleagues set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. The award ceremony will take place on 9 February. Here Theron is seen at the “Bombshell” New York Screening at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. Picture: John Lamparski/Getty Images/AFP
2/14
Palesa Mofokeng tries on school uniforms for Grade 3 with her mom, Masechaba Mofekeng, for the start of the new school year at School Outfitters Burgers in Northcliff, 13 January 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
3/14
A worker hoses down plants covered with mud and ash after Taal volcano erupted, in Talisay town, Batangas province south of Manila on January 13, 2020. Lava and broad columns of ash illuminated by lightning spewed from a volcano south of the Philippine capital on January 13, grounding hundreds of flights as authorities warned of a possible “explosive eruption”. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)
4/14
A tomtit feeds from a bird feeder at a park in Moscow on January 13, 2020. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
5/14
Tshwane DA Deputy Chief Whip Mpho Mehlape-Zimu can be seen outside the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria where they laid charges against the ANC, 13 January 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
6/14
An aerial picture taken on January 13, 2020 shows circular fields, part of the green oasis of Wadi Al-Dawasir. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
7/14
A sadhu (Hindu holy man) performs evening prayers at the Sangam — the confluence of the river Ganges, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati — during the Magh Mela festival in Allahabad on January 13, 2020. The Magh Mela is held every year on the banks of the Sangam in Allahabad during the Hindu month of Magh, which corresponds to mid January – mid February. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP)
8/14
In this handout photo released by the Olympic Information Services (OIS) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Canada’s Miku Makita and Tyler Gunara compete in the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance at the Lausanne Skating Arena on January 13, 2020 during the Winter Youth Olympic Games of Lausanne. (Photo by Jed LEICESTER / OIS/IOC / AFP)
9/14
People walk along the sea wall near the lighthouse in New Brighton, north west England, on January 13, 2020, as Storm Brendan swept over the country. Gusts of up to 80mph are set to hit parts of the Britain as Storm Brendan approaches, prompting the Met Office to issue weather warnings. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
10/14
A Palestinian man inspects the damage on his his makeshift cafe after heavy rains in Gaza City on January 13, 2020. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)
11/14
French skyscraper climber Alain Robert, popularly known as the “French Spiderman”, climbs the Total tower in the west of Paris’s business district of La Defense on January 13, 2020 as a symbolic action to support on strike workers on the 40th day of a nationwide movement against a French government pension reform. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
12/14
A woman walks after heavy snowfall in Quetta on January 13, 2020. (Photo by Banaras KHAN / AFP)
13/14
Catalan protesters hold Catalan flags before the first plenary session of former member of the Catalan government Carles Puigdemont as members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 13 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER
14/14
A graffiti reading “Free Hong Kong” appears on The Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen, Denmark, 13 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Thomas Sjoerup
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.