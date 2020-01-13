48 hours in pictures, 12 January 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 Indian devotees walk along the shore of the Bay of Bengal during Ganga Sagar Mela on Sagar Island, India, 13 January 2019. Ganga Sagar Mela is an annual gathering of Hindu pilgrims on Sagar Island. Pilgrims make their way to the sacred waters of Ganga River, before it flows into the Bay of Bengal, for ritual bathing to purify their souls. Picture: EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY 2/13 Participants in the 19th Annual “No Pants Subway Ride” board a train in the subway on January 12, 2020 in New York. The “No Pants Subway Ride” is an annual event started in 2002 by Improv Everywhere in New York, the goal of which is for subway riders to dress in normal winter clothes without pants while keeping a straight face. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) 3/13 Twenty-year-old women draped in traditional kimonos gather for their ‘Coming-of-Age Day’ ceremony at the Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, eastern suburb of Tokyo on January 13, 2020. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) 4/13 The sun rises over a foggy landscape near Szokedencs, Hungary, 12 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Gyorgy Varga 5/13 Portuguese motorcyclist Paulo Goncalves in action during stage seven of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Riyadh and Wadi Al-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia, 12 January 2020. The Portuguese veteran motorcyclist has died in a crash during stage seven. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN 6/13 A fancy dressed pug sits near his owner during a pug meeting party in Minsk, Belarus, 12 January 2020. The meeting is organized for pug owners and includes lectures and competitions. Picture: EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH 7/13 Malea looks trough the black ice of the Silsersee (lake Sils), in Sils, Switzerland, 12 January 2020. The black ice, despite beautiful, led to injuries in the past days. Police asks no to step on the ice, since the lakes in the region are not fully frozen over. Black ice, sometimes called clear ice, is a thin coating of glaze ice on a surface. Picture: EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER 8/13 A model presents a creation by Prada during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 12 January 2020. The Fall-Winter 2020 Man’s collections are presented at the Milano Moda Uomo from 10 to 14 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI 9/13 Anti-government protesters light up their phones as they shout slogans calling to recover alleged stolen funds, during a protest outside of the Lebanese Parliament in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 12 January 2020. Protesters were shouting slogans against the newly appointed Lebanese Prime Minister, and against the corruption and demand recovering the stolen money. Picture: EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH 10/13 A displaced Yemeni child stands outside a temporary shelter at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, 12 January 2020. According to reports, the prolonged conflict has plunged Yemen into the world’s largest humanitarian crisis with more than 24 million Yemenis are in need of humanitarian assistance, and led to the displacement of nearly four million people by the end of 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB 11/13 Kiril Lazarov (L) of North Macedonia in action against Stepan Zeman (R) of Czech Republic during the EHF Handball Men European Championship match between Czech Republic and North Macedonia in Vienna, Austria, 12 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ 12/13 A man records on his mobile phone the Taal volcano’s eruption in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, 13 January 2020. Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate as authorities in the Philippines raised the alert due to the increased activity of the Taal volcano, located in an island near Manila. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) raised the alert level from 1 to 3 and then 4 – on a scale of 5, after an increase in the activity of the crater resulted in an eruption spewing steam and ash up to one-kilometer high. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO 13/13 People attend the opening show of the pre-carnival of Rio de Janeiro 2020, at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 12 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Fabio Motta

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.