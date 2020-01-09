24 hours in pictures, 9 January 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/13 Sean Wright poses for a photo before boarding the Elvis Express at Central Station in Sydney, Australia, 09 January 2020. The Elvis Express train leaves from Central Station for its journey to Parkes for the Elvis festival. Picture: EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS 2/13 A Vietnamese woman collects dried incense sticks at a courtyard in Quang Phu Cau village on the outskirts of Hanoi on January 9, 2020 ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations, referred to in Vietnam as Tet. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) 3/13 Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa plays his second shot on the 1st hole during Day 1 of the South African Open at Randpark Golf Club on January 09, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) 4/13 Shiite Muslims place candles around a picture of slain top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani to pay him tribute during a candle light vigil in Islamabad January 8, 2020. Iran fired a volley of missiles late on January 7 at Iraqi bases housing US and foreign troops in Iraq, the Islamic republic’s first act in its promised revenge for the US killing of a top Iranian general. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) 5/13 Mini’s driver Jakub Przygonski of Poland and his co-driver Timo Gottschalk of Germany compete during Stage 5 of the Dakar 2020 between al-Ula and Ha’il on January 9, 2020. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) 6/13 A man walks in front of a graffiti artwork depicting a human face looking upwards in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, 09 January 2020. The artwork is part of the newly formed graffiti tours that take people through the streets of Johannesburg. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK 7/13 This picture taken on January 9, 2020 shows a view of Athens from Mount Parnitha after heavy snowfall the past week. (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS / AFP) 8/13 A woman warms herself near a small fire on a roadside in New Delhi in January 9, 2020. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) 9/13 Acrobats of Duo Laos of Spain perform during the 13th International Circus Festival in the Capital Circus of Budapest, Hungary on January 8, 2020. The 6-day festival is started tonight. Picture: AFP / Attila KISBENEDEK 10/13 Dancers of the Spanish National Dance Company perform during a general rehearsal of the ballet production “The Nutcracker” at the Maestranza Theater in Sevilla on January 8, 2020. Picture: AFP / CRISTINA QUICLER 11/13 Protesters toss into the air a puppet depicting French President Emmanuel Macron during a demonstration against pension reforms in Nice, France, 09 January 2020. Unions representing railway and transport workers and many others in the public sector have called for a 36th days consecutive general strike and demonstration to protest against French government’s reform of the pension system. Picture: EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER 12/13 A macaque monkey carries a coconut shell in its mouth on the roof of an office building in New Delhi on January 9, 2020. Picture: AFP / Jewel SAMAD 13/13 A figure of a cat sits at the entrance to an art gallery of Russian artist Vasya Lozhkin, as people walk past in Moscow on January 9, 2020. Picture: AFP / Alexander NEMENOV

