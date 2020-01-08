24 hours in pictures, 8 January 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Cars and people surround camels for sale during the annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Rumah, some 160 kilometres east of Riyadh, on January 7, 2020. Picture: AFP / Faisal AL-NASSER
Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Minister of Education Angie Motshekga present Megan Olckers with a certificate for being the best performing student in Gauteng at an event at the Mosaik Teatro in Fairlands, 8 January 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi presents Khathutshelo Maboka with a certificate for being the best performing Mathematics literacy student in Gauteng at an event at the Mosaik Teatro in Fairlands, 8 January 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
Michelle Cazalet (L) and Kelsey Prost (R) can be seen celebrating their 6 exemptions at Pretoria Girls High where they received their matric results, 8 January 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Buhle Mgwenya can be seen with her mother at Pretoria Girls High where she received her matric results, 8 January 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Bonolo Mashashane and her mother Agnes can be seen celebrating after recieving Bonolo’s Matric results at Pretoria Girls High, 8 January 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles
2019 Matric pupils celebrate after receiving their Matric results at Parktown Girls High, 8 January 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Rescue teams work amidst debris after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran early in the morning on January 8, 2020, killing everyone on board. The Boeing 737 had left Tehran’s international airport bound for Kiev, semi-official news agency ISNA said, adding that 10 ambulances were sent to the crash site. (Photo by – / AFP)
Two kids walk by a centric avenue covered with umbrellas in Cantarranas, Honduras, on January 7, 2020. Cantarranas, a small municipality near Tegucigalpa, has converted into a permanent exhibition of open-air art. Picture: AFP / ORLANDO SIERRA
Children play ice-hockey on the frozen Patriarch Pond in Moscow on January 7, 2020. Picture: AFP / Dimitar DILKOFF
A train arrives at the Montparnasse train station in Paris, on January 7, 2020, on the 34th day of a nationwide multi-sector strike against the government’s pensions overhaul. Picture: AFP / MARTIN BUREAU
This handout photo taken on January 7, 2020 and received on January 8 from the Australian Department of Defence shows an orphaned baby koala being fed by Private Tyler Moseley-Greatwich from the 10th/27th Battalion, Royal South Australia Regiment, at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park in Kingscote. Firefighters raced to quell massive bushfires in southeastern Australia on January 7, taking advantage of a brief drop in temperatures and some much-needed rainfall before another heatwave strikes later this week. Picture: AFP PHOTO / AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE / TRISTAN KENNEDY
An old Turkish man feed seagulls as he change continent from Anatolia to Europe on boat, on January 8, 2020. Picture: AFP / BULENT KILIC
Anti-Brexit demonstrators protest outside Downing street in central London on January 8, 2020. Picture: AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
A burnt house is seen after bushfire in Batlow, in Australia’s New South Wales state on January 8, 2020. Australian officials issued fresh evacuation warnings on January 8, 2020 ahead of a forecast spike in the intensity of out-of-control bushfires that have devastated vast swathes of countryside and sent smoke clouds as far away as Brazil. Picture: AFP / SAEED KHAN
Members of the Edinburgh Chinese community launch the Citys Chinese New Year Festival on Calton Hill on January 8, 2020 in Edinburgh,Scotland. A two weeklong celebration of Chinese New Year will take place in Edinburgh from 21 January to 9 February. The 2020 festivities will be extra special for China and Scotland, as the official date for Chinese New Year coincides with Burns Night on 25 January. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
The Vortex building at the Youth Olympic Village covered with national flags seen ahead of the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympics on January 08, 2020 in Lausanne, Switzerland. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games torchbearer young BMX athlete Christelle Boivin (L), followed by mascot Yodli, is surrounded by staff of the International Olympic Committe at the Olympic House, on January 8, 2020, in Lausanne. From September 21, 2019 the torch has traveled through the 26 Swiss cantons for a four-month trip that will end on the evening of the opening ceremony of Lausanne 2020, on January 9, 2020. The 3rd Winter Youth Olympic Games Lausanne 2020 will take place from January 9 to 22, 2020. Picture: AFP / Fabrice COFFRINI
Competitors play a practice round ahead of the South African Open at Randpark Golf Club on January 08, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
ANC Chairperson Kgosi Maepa can be seen during a press briefing at Tshwane House in Pretoria, 8 January 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Visitors test Brainco’s model race cars racing using their brainwaves to make the cars start and accelerate, during the 2020 International Consumer Electronics Show at the Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 07 January 2020. The annual CES which takes place from 07 to 10 January is a place where industry manufacturers, advertisers and tech-minded consumers converge to get a taste of new innovations coming to the market each year. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
US actor Will Smith poses for the photo during the presentation of the movie ‘Bad Boys for Life’, the third serial of ‘Bad Boys’ which he stars along with Martin Lawrence, in Madrid, Spain, 08 January 2020. The movie, directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, will be premiered in Spanish cinemas next 17 January. Picture: EPA-EFE/Zipi
Members of the Aqua Circus perform before Pope Francis during the Wednesday General Audience in the Nervi Hall at the Vatican, 08 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI
A Kashmiri woman herds sheep on a hilly road on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian Kashmir, 08 January 2020. Kashmir continues to witness cold conditions although the day time and night time temperatures have witnessed improvement after the Valley received light snowfall and rains. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
An employee fixes a Mercedes star to a car’s bonnet during the production of ‘S-Class’ Mercedes Benz cars at an assembly line at the car manufacturer Daimler in Sindelfingen, Germany, 24 January 2018. Reports on 08 January 2020 state German federal statistical office said Germany’s industrial orders in November 2019 dropped by 1.3 per cent month-over-month. Foreign orders fell by 3.1 per cent while domestic orders grew by 1.6 per cent. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANZISKA KRAUFMANN
Kevin Anderson of South Africa in action during his singles match against Benoit Paire of France on day 6 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia, 08 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT
Argentinian rider Kevin Benavides (Monster Energy Honda Team 2020) in action during stage four of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Neom and Al Ula in Saudi Arabia, 08 January 2020. The Rally Dakar takes place in Saudi Arabia from 05 to 17 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN
