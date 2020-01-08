24 hours in pictures, 8 January 2020

12/27

This handout photo taken on January 7, 2020 and received on January 8 from the Australian Department of Defence shows an orphaned baby koala being fed by Private Tyler Moseley-Greatwich from the 10th/27th Battalion, Royal South Australia Regiment, at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park in Kingscote. Firefighters raced to quell massive bushfires in southeastern Australia on January 7, taking advantage of a brief drop in temperatures and some much-needed rainfall before another heatwave strikes later this week. Picture: AFP PHOTO / AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE / TRISTAN KENNEDY