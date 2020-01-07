Matrics celebrate top results

A selection of pictures capturing some of the top achieving matriculants in Gauteng.
2019 matriculants from Southdowns College in Centurion can be seen celebrating after receiving their IEB results, 7 January 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
2019 matriculants from Southdowns College in Centurion can be seen collecting their IEB results, 7 January 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
2019 matriculants from Southdowns College in Centurion can be seen collecting their IEB results, 7 January 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Janie Coetzer, Gabrielle Coetzee and Kaila Van Zyl, the three top students at Southdowns College in Centurion can be seen holding their IEB matric results for 2019, 7 January 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Andrew Raney was St Johns best performer with 8 Distinctions and a 93,6% average seen here at St Johns in Houghton, 7 January 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
Andrew Raney, Tsholofelo Kgobe, Euan Chew and Alistair Verhoogt from St Johns celebrate their Matric results after collecting them from St Johns in Houghton, 7 January 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
Matt Durandt, Aphelele Magagula and Cameron Fullerton from St Johns celebrate their Matric results after collecting them from St Johns in Houghton, 7 January 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
A group of Matrics from St Johns celebrate their Matric results after collecting them from St Johns in Houghton, 7 January 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney
Baganda Mahlaba poses for a picture at the top 30 top Matric achievers breakfast hosted by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga at Vodacom in Midrand, 7 January 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Blessing Chauke poses for a picture at the top 30 top Matric achievers breakfast hosted by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga at Vodacom in Midrand, 7 January 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga addresses the top 30 top Matric achievers and their parents at a breakfast hosted by Vodacom in Midrand, 7 January 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Top matric pupils pose for a picture at the top 30 top Matric achievers breakfast hosted by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga at Vodacom in Midrand, 7 January 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Top matric pupils Lisa Msiza Mutshidzi Ganyane, Greta Kurpershoek, Tlotlo Lekgoba, Madelein Dippenaar, Anuoluwa Makinde and Blessings Chauke pose for a picture at the top 30 top Matric achievers breakfast hosted by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga at Vodacom in Midrand, 7 January 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
