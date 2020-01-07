24 hours in pictures, 7 January 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk holds a koala he rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, Australia, 07 January 2020. A convoy of Army vehicles, transporting up to 100 Army Reservists and self-sustainment supplies, is on Kangaroo Island as part of Operation Bushfire Assist at the request of the South Australian Government. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ 2/10 A visitor rides an escalator at a shopping mall in downtown Bangkok on January 7, 2020. Picture: AFP / Mladen ANTONOV 3/10 Iranian mourners gather around a vehicle carrying the coffin of slain top general Qasem Soleimani during the final stage of funeral processions, in his hometown Kerman on January 7, 2020. Soleimani was killed outside Baghdad airport Friday in a drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump, ratcheting up tensions with arch-enemy Iran which has vowed “severe revenge”. The assassination of the 62-year-old heightened international concern about a new war in the volatile, oil-rich Middle East and rattled financial markets. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) 4/10 African foreign nationals from various African countries take refuge in temporary shelters outside of the Central Methodist Church, in Cape Town, South Africa, 07 January 2020. Following months of taking refuge at the Central Methodist Church there is still no resolution for the refugees with authorities whilst the group’s leader has been arrested by police on charges of assault. The foreign nationals cite fears over xenophobic attacks in the South African communities in which they were living and fear for their safety in South Africa. Community leaders complain the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) is doing nothing to help them despite repeated appeals for help. Health conditions in the church are deteriorating according to the refugees. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 5/10 African foreign nationals from various African countries take refuge inside of the Central Methodist Church, in Cape Town, South Africa, 07 January 2020. Following months of taking refuge at the Central Methodist Church there is still no resolution for the refugees with authorities whilst the group’s leader has been arrested by police on charges of assault. The foreign nationals cite fears over xenophobic attacks in the South African communities in which they were living and fear for their safety in South Africa. Community leaders complain the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) is doing nothing to help them despite repeated appeals for help. Health conditions in the church are deteriorating according to the refugees. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA 6/10 A group of men and women from all around the world and all dressed in Santa Claus costumes visit the Mount of Olives overlooking the Old City of Jerusalem, 07 January 2020. As part of a four4-day visit organized by the Israeli Ministry of Tourism, about 50 Santa Clauses and Misses Santas from the USA, Germany, Denmark and Romania arrived in Israel for a trip in the Holy land. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN 7/10 Dhaka University students draw a graffiti at the campus during the second consecutive day protest against rape of their fellow student reported rape as they demand justices in Dhaka, 07 January 2020. According to the local media report second year student of Dhaka University allegedly raped in the capital at Kurmitola area on 05 January. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM 8/10 A float takes part in the “White Day” parade, on January 6, 2020, during the Carnival of Blacks and Whites in Pasto, Colombia, the largest festivity in the south-western region of the country. The Black and White carnival has its origins in a mix of Andean, Amazonian and Pacific cultural expressions. It is celebrated every year in the city of Pasto and has been on UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage since 2009. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP) 9/10 German Chancellor Angela Merkel (front, C) attends a welcome reception for carol singers, so-called ‘Sternsinger’ at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 07 January 2020. Children dressed as the Three Magi traditionally visit the German Chancellor while they collect donations for charity. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON 10/10 Vietnamese women pose for photographs along a street in Hanoi on January 7, 2020. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)

