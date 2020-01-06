Multimedia 6.1.2020 05:03 pm

Golden Globes 2020: Best pictures

All the glitz and glam

Pictures featuring some of the most stylish and dramatic outfits on the red carpet to the most captivating images with the award winners.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 6 January 2020 6.1.2020
Colourful Cape Minstrels hit Cape Town streets 5.1.2020
Seeing in the New Year in a conscious manner 3.1.2020