Golden Globes 2020: Best pictures

Pictures featuring some of the most stylish and dramatic outfits on the red carpet to the most captivating images with the award winners.
1/19
US actress Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
2/19
Bernie Taupin (L) and Elton John, winners for the award for Best Original Song – Motion Picture for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” in the press room during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA
3/19
British actress Cynthia Erivo arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
4/19
US singer and actress Taylor Swift arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
5/19
US actress Glenn Close arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
6/19
US actress Scarlett Johansson arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
7/19
US actress Laura Dern poses in the press room with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP)
8/19
Billy Porter arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER
9/19
British actress Olivia Colman poses in the press room with the award for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama for “The Crown” during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP)
10/19
Rapper Snoop Dogg attends the 21st Annual InStyle And Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After-Party in Beverly Hills, California on January 5, 2020. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP)
11/19
US actress Awkwafina poses in the press room with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP)
12/19
US director Barry Jenkins (L) and partner US director Lulu Wang arrive for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
13/19
US actor Brad Pitt poses in the press room with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP)
14/19
Phoebe Waller-Bridge arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER
15/19
US actor Joaquin Phoenix poses in the press room after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP)
16/19
Brian Cox poses with the Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama award in the press room during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA
17/19
Ellen DeGeneres poses with the Carol Burnett Award in the press room during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA
18/19
Stellan Skarsgard poses with the Best Performance by an Actor In a Supporting Role In a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For Television award in the press room during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA
19/19
Ansel Elgort arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER
