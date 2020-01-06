24 hours in pictures, 6 January 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from around the world.
A helicopter flies as Toyota’s driver Fernando Alonso of Spain and co-driver Marc Coma of Spain compete during the Stage 2 of the Dakar 2020 between Al Wajh and Neom, Saudi Arabia, on January 6, 2020. Picture: AFP / FRANCK FIFE
Cypriots attending the traditional “Blessing of the Sea” ceremony in celebration for Epiphany on January 6, 2020, release a white dove outside the fenced-off touristic area of Varosha (background) in the eastern port city of Famagusta in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Picture: AFP / Lakovos Hatzistavrou
Young children holding sticks decorated with stars walk around religious icons on the eve of the Orthodox Christmas in the St. Kliment Central Orthodox Church in Skopje, North Macedonia, 06 January 2020. Macedonian Orthodox believers will celebrate the Christmas Day on 07 January 2020, according to the Julian calendar. Picture: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
A man shouts as he retrieves a cross from the sea during the traditional blessing of the waters marking the Orthodox Epiphany Day in the village of Pachi near Athens on January 6, 2020. Picture: AFP / LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
Polar swimmers join the traditional Three Kings Swimming in the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic, 06 January 2020. Enthusiast swimmers every year brave the cold waters for a swim on Epiphany Day. About fifty swimmers took part in the event as water temperatures were measured at 3.2 degrees Celsius. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Students and activists take part in a protest against the vandalism by unknown miscreants at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, in front of Gateway of India, in Mumbai, India, 06 January 2020. According to reports, masked mob entered the JNU university campus on the night of 05 January and allegedly vandalized the place and injured students and faculty members of the university. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Workers dig at the archeological site along the ‘Pilgrimage Road’ in the City of David excavation site in the Arab neighborhood of Silwan, East Jerusalem, 06 January 2020. Israel Antiquities Authority said archaeologists discovered 2000-year-old measuring table used for liquid items such as wine and olive oil. Archaeologists believe this was a major town square and market on route to the Temple during the Second Temple Period. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Afghan children selling tea and groceries warm up themselves with a blanket as they wait for the customers on a hilltop after a heavy snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan, 06 January 2020. According to reports, thousands of children are working in Afghanistan to support their families. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI
Charlize Theron attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP
Protesters of Extinction Rebellion demonstrate during the traditional ‘Eiswette’ (Ice Bet), in Bremen, northern Germany, 06 January 2020. Every year on Epiphany Day, a tailor with with a hot flat iron has to cross the Weser river dry-shod to proof whether it ‘geiht or steiht’ – meaning whether the river flows or is frozen. As the Weser river was frozen for the last time in the winter of 1946/47, a boat of the German Sea Rescuers carries the tailor across the river. Picture: EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN
A young grey seal gestures as it lies on a beach on the North Sea island of Helgoland, Germany, on January 5, 2020. Hundreds of Grey Seals use the island to give birth to their pups, usually between the months of November and January. The pups, after 3 weeks of nursing, are then left to fend for themselves. 524 grey seal births have been recorded in the period from November 13 to December 26, 2019. Picture: AFP / John MACDOUGALL
The local office of the nature conservation agency (BKSDA) displays a plastic bag containing a tiger skin in Banda Aceh on January 6, 2020, after a man was arrested while trying to sell the skin to undercover police. The man caught trying to sell the skin of the critically endangered Sumatran tiger has been arrested, police said on January 6, highlighting the Southeast Asian nation as a key source for animal trafficking. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)
This picture taken on January 6, 2019 shows Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, which was partially destroyed when fire broke out beneath the roof on April 15, 2019. Picture: AFP / Philippe LOPEZ
A Thai patient sits on a wheelchair next to the mascot of the medical marijuana clinic (R) during the opening ceremony of Thailand’s first medical cannabis clinic at the Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine Department inside the Public Health Ministry building on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 06 January 2020. The clinic is the first of 25 medical cannabis clinics to open in the country. Thailand legalized cannabis for medical purposes in February 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
