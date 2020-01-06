24 hours in pictures, 6 January 2020

10/14

Protesters of Extinction Rebellion demonstrate during the traditional ‘Eiswette’ (Ice Bet), in Bremen, northern Germany, 06 January 2020. Every year on Epiphany Day, a tailor with with a hot flat iron has to cross the Weser river dry-shod to proof whether it ‘geiht or steiht’ – meaning whether the river flows or is frozen. As the Weser river was frozen for the last time in the winter of 1946/47, a boat of the German Sea Rescuers carries the tailor across the river. Picture: EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN