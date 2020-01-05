Multimedia 5.1.2020 04:48 pm

Colourful Cape Minstrels hit Cape Town streets

Tweede Nuwe Jaar in pictures

The Cape Town Minstrels Parade sees more than 45 troupes, with between 25 000 and 30 000 performers, dressed with bright coloured costumes, and marching while playing music and dancing through the centre of Cape Town. The “Tweede Nuwe Jaar” celebration dates back to the time before slavery was abolished in the Cape colony, during which slaves were allowed to relax on the day following New Years Day. These troupes also aim at creating social cohesion, activities for youth, and connection with culture in the mostly impoverished crime-ridden communities in which the members live.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Seeing in the New Year in a conscious manner 3.1.2020
24 hours in pictures, 1 January 2020 1.1.2020
24 hours in pictures, 30 December 2019 30.12.2019