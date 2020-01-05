Colourful Cape Minstrels hit Cape Town streets

The Cape Town Minstrels Parade sees more than 45 troupes, with between 25 000 and 30 000 performers, dressed with bright coloured costumes, and marching while playing music and dancing through the centre of Cape Town. The “Tweede Nuwe Jaar” celebration dates back to the time before slavery was abolished in the Cape colony, during which slaves were allowed to relax on the day following New Years Day. These troupes also aim at creating social cohesion, activities for youth, and connection with culture in the mostly impoverished crime-ridden communities in which the members live.
Members of minstrel troupes sing and dance as they march in the city centre during the annual “Tweede Nuwe Jaar” (Second New Year) Cape Town Minstrels Parade on January 4, 2019, in Cape Town. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
A member of a minstrel troupe takes part in a march in the city centre during the annual “Tweede Nuwe Jaar” (Second New Year) Cape Town Minstrels Parade on January 4, 2019, in Cape Town. (Photo by Marco Longari / AFP)
A young member of a minstrel troupe, takes a break from the singing and dancing, to get her shoelaces tied as they march in the city centre during the annual “Tweede Nuwe Jaar” (Second New Year) Cape Town Minstrels Parade on January 4, 2019, in Cape Town. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
A member of a minstrel troupe takes part in a march in the city centre during the annual “Tweede Nuwe Jaar” (Second New Year) Cape Town Minstrels Parade on January 4, 2019, in Cape Town. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
A South African member of the Cape Minstrel bands attends the annual ‘Tweede Nuwe Yaar’ (second new year) carnival through the streets of Cape Town, South Africa, 04 January 2020. This annual parade dates back to the mid nineteenth century when the slaves in Cape Town were granted by their colonial masters one day off in the year. To celebrate, groups would dress up as minstrels, waving parasols, strumming banjos, making music, dancing and parading from the District Six area through to the city center. Many of the songs still sung today date back to the 1800s. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
A South African member of the Cape Minstrel bands attends the annual ‘Tweede Nuwe Yaar’ (second new year) carnival through the streets of Cape Town, South Africa, 04 January 2020. This annual parade dates back to the mid nineteenth century when the slaves in Cape Town were granted by their colonial masters one day off in the year. To celebrate, groups would dress up as minstrels, waving parasols, strumming banjos, making music, dancing and parading from the District Six area through to the city center. Many of the songs still sung today date back to the 1800s. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
South African members of the Cape Minstrel bands attend the annual ‘Tweede Nuwe Yaar’ (second new year) carnival through the streets of Cape Town, South Africa, 04 January 2020. This annual parade dates back to the mid nineteenth century when the slaves in Cape Town were granted by their colonial masters one day off in the year. To celebrate, groups would dress up as minstrels, waving parasols, strumming banjos, making music, dancing and parading from the District Six area through to the city center. Many of the songs still sung today date back to the 1800s. Picture: EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
