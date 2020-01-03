Multimedia 3.1.2020 05:05 pm

Seeing in the New Year in a conscious manner

Celebrating New Year differently

The annual AfricaGrow Festival of Friends, in the Wilderness, outside Port Elizabeth, sees 500 people gather to welcome in the New Year in a conscious manner. The festival, now in its 6th year, is set in the ancient forests of The Crags on South Africa’s Garden Route. Attendees celebrate New Year’s Eve in a loving, open-hearted, and environmentally supportive way. Pictures: Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE

 

