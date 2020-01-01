24 hours in pictures, 1 January 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs around the world.

1/12 South African policemen intervene at the scene where two women were killed when a man opened fire in a popular restaurant in the Melville district of Johannesburg in the early hours of January 1, 2020. – Two woman aged 30 and 40 were killed and six others were wounded by the gunman who shot from a moving car following an altercation in the popular joint. (Photo by Jamaine KRIGE / AFP) 2/12 Fireworks explode around the London Eye during New Year’s celebrations in central London just after midnight on January 1, 2020. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) 3/12 A general view taken on on January 1, 2020 shows thousands of New Year’s day revellers and holidaymakers gathering on North Pier Beach swimming pools during New Year festivities in Durban. According to police close to 100,000 people are expected to spend the day at the beach. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP) 4/12 A samba dancer takes part in the annual New Years Day Parade in London, Britain, 01 January 2020. Reports state that 8,000 performers representing the London boroughs and countries from across the globe are parading along the streets of London’s West End on New Year’s Day. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER 5/12 A frame grab taken from a handout video made available by Vatican Media on January 1, 2020 shows a lady (L) grabbing at Pope Francis’ hands as he greets Catholic faithful as he arrives to celebrate New Year’s Eve mass in Vatican City on December 31, 2019. – Pope Francis apologised on January 01 2020, for his widely-viewed slap on the hands of the woman in the image who had grabbed his hand as he greeted Catholic faithful on New Year’s Eve. The image of Francis slapping his way free from the clutches of the admirer was an instant hit on social media. The 83-year-old pope grimaced before managing to break free by slapping her hand twice. (Photo by Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP) 6/12 A handout photo made available by Riotour shows a fireworks display behind Christ the Redeemer during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 01 January 2020. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO MAIA 7/12 A picture taken with a drone shows cyclists taking part in the 31st edition of the ‘GP St-Sylvestre’, a new-year snow mountain bike race, in the alpine resort of Villars-Sur-Ollon, Switzerland, 31 December 2019. Over 150 cyclists, some dressed in costumes, took part in the competition on the ski slopes in Villars-Sur-Ollon. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD 8/12 A picture taken with a drone shows participants of the traditional New Year’s Dive running into the North Sea for a refreshing dive, in Scheveningen, the Netherlands, 01 January 2020. EPA-EFE/SEM VAN DER WAL 9/12 Members of the ‘Berliner Seehunde’ (Berlin Seals) swimming group participate in the group’s annual New Year’s Day swim in Orankesee lake in Berlin, Germany, 01 January 2020. Every year, members of the group go swimming in the cold lake for what they claim brings health benefits and fun on the first day of January, though due to warmer winters the water has not actually been frozen for years. EPA-EFE/ADAM BERRY 10/12 Karl Geiger of Germany in action during a practice jump of the second stage of the 68th Four Hills Tournament in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, 01 January 2020. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND 11/12 An artist performs on Tverskaya Street during the annual winter festival ‘Journey to Christmas’ in Moscow on January 1, 2020. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) 12/12 A tattooed runner gestures before the start of the 95rd 15-km Sao Silvestre international race in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on December 31, 2019. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)

