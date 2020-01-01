Multimedia 1.1.2020 05:46 pm

24 hours in pictures, 1 January 2020

News in pictures

A selection of some of the best news photographs around the world.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
24 hours in pictures, 30 December 2019 30.12.2019
24 hours in pictures, 29 December 2019 29.12.2019
24 hours in pictures, 26 December 2019 26.12.2019