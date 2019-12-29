24 hours in pictures, 29 December 2019

12/12

Prisoners prepare before a prisoner exchange between Ukrainian and pro-Russian rebels’ sides, not far from the Maiorske checkpoint, Donetsk area, Ukraine, 29 December 2019. According to media reports, the Ukrainian side will swap prisoners who were captured in Ukrainian-controlled territory for Ukrainian citizens, including prisoners of war (POW) that were held hostages in occupied Donbas at the Maiorske crossing checkpoint, on the contact line between the warring parties near the pro-Russian militant-occupied town of Horlivka in Donetsk region. The agreement, reached during the summit of the Normandy Four leaders in Paris on 09 December 2019, sets the exchange between Kyiv and Donbas to be carried out before the end of the year. EPA-EFE/YEVGEN HONCHARENKO