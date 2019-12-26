24 hours in pictures, 26 December 2019

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Ram Madhav (R) and Farooq Khan, advisor to the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu, walk together at the I-League football match between Real Kashmir and Chennai City at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar on December 26, 2019. / AFP / Tauseef MUSTAFA
2/12
Real Kashmir players celebrate a goal against Chennai City during their I-League football match at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar on December 26, 2019. / AFP / Tauseef MUSTAFA
3/12
People practice running as they take part in a march through a shopping mall in the Tai Po district in Hong Kong on December 26, 2019. Hong Kong endured a third straight day of political unrest over the Christmas period on December 26 as police and pro-democracy protesters clashed inside shopping malls. Protesters spent the afternoon marching through multiple malls chanting anti-government and anti-police slogans. / AFP / Philip FONG
4/12
A man inspects graves damaged during bad weather in a winter storm at the Jewish cemetery in the Lebanese capital Beirut on December 26, 2019. Entire grave stones spiled onto a street in the Lebanese capital overnight after floods resulting from heavy rainfall damaged the capital’s historic and only Jewish graveyard that dates back to the 1820s. The floods destroyed a retaining wall, dragging gravestones, skeletons and large chunks of rubble onto a sidewalk in the Ras al-Nabaa district. According to a local caretaker, at least four graves were damaged, all of which he said were located in a section of the cemetery holding those buried in the 1940s. / AFP / ANWAR AMRO
5/12
Workers pull a fallen electric pylon damaged at the height of Typhoon Phanfone in Salcedo town in Eastern Samar province on December 26, 2019. Typhoon Phanfone swept across remote villages and popular tourist areas of the central Philippines on Christmas day claimed at least 16 lives, authorities said on on December 26. / AFP / ALREN BERONIO
6/12
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands near law enforcement agents in a hallway of a business centre, which houses the office of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), in Moscow on December 26, 2019. Russian police on December 26, 2019 conducted fresh searches at Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation, with his team calling the raid a new bid to disrupt their work. / AFP / Dimitar DILKOFF
7/12
Shoppers look for bargains in Selfridges department store during the Boxing Day sale in central London on December 26, 2019. With environmental concerns driving down buying, British consumers are expected to spend £200 million less in the post-Christmas sales this year.
/ AFP / Niklas HALLE’N
8/12
South Africa’s captain Faf du Plessis plays a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and England at The SuperSport Park Stadium at Centurion near Pretoria on December 26, 2019. / AFP / Christiaan Kotze
9/12
A handout photo made available by the Office of Civil Defense Region VI (OCD-VI) shows an aerial shot during a Civil Defense officials’ inspection in the typhoon-hit province of Capiz, Philippines, 26 December 2019. According to media reports, Typhoon Phanfone, locally known as Ursula, lashed the central Philippines on Christmas Day killing at least 16 people and causing damage to homes and rice fields. EPA-EFE
10/12
A partial solar eclipse as seen from the 124th floor of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26 December 2019. During the celestial annular solar eclipse, the moon covers the Sun’s center, leaving the Sun’s visible rim to form a ‘ring of fire’ or annulus around the moon. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
11/12
Participants of the annual winter swimming in Paradiso jump into the Lake Lugano on St Stephen’s Day, in Paradiso, Switzerland, 26 December 2019. Around 80 swimmers participated in the swimming in the eight degrees cold water. EPA-EFE/Pablo Gianinazzi
12/12
Children wearing special glasses look at a partial solar eclipse in Guwahati, India, 26 December 2019. EPA-EFE/STR
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.