24 hours in pictures, 26 December 2019

A man inspects graves damaged during bad weather in a winter storm at the Jewish cemetery in the Lebanese capital Beirut on December 26, 2019. Entire grave stones spiled onto a street in the Lebanese capital overnight after floods resulting from heavy rainfall damaged the capital’s historic and only Jewish graveyard that dates back to the 1820s. The floods destroyed a retaining wall, dragging gravestones, skeletons and large chunks of rubble onto a sidewalk in the Ras al-Nabaa district. According to a local caretaker, at least four graves were damaged, all of which he said were located in a section of the cemetery holding those buried in the 1940s. / AFP / ANWAR AMRO