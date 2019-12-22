Crime 22.12.2019 09:36 pm

Policeman gunned down outside his home

Citizen Reporter
Policeman gunned down outside his home

Mmembers of the South African Police Service secure the area where a group of Zulu men rally around the Central Business District in Johannesburg on September 3, 2019, following a second night of urban rioting in Johannesburg, in an unusually large expression of anti-foreigner sentiment. - The township was scene to a second night of urban rioting in Johannesburg, where hundreds of people marched through the streets on September 2 in an unusually large expression of anti-foreigner sentiment. Such violence breaks out sporadically in South Africa where many nationals blame immigrants for high unemployment, particularly in manual labour. (Photo by GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP)

The other suspect/s that were in the Etios then sped away.

The Acting National Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola has learnt with shock and utter dismay of the slaying of yet another police officer, this time in the suburb of Phoenix, north of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

A Warrant Officer was leaving his residence at Alfawood, Woodview for duties at SAPS Phoenix Police Station when a white Toyota Etios stopped in front of him.

An unidentified man alighted from the Etios, walked up to the Warrant Officer and shot several times at him. However, the policeman managed to return fire, killing the suspect instanlty. Sadly, the Warrant Officer also succumbed to his injuries.

The other suspect/s that were in the Etios then sped away.

The motive for the attack has not yet been established.

General Masemola has called for a widespread search for the remaining suspects. “I have been assurred that the 72 hour Activation Plan has been mobilised with the all the necessary resources have been deployed to track down the remaining suspects”, said General Masemola.

“We, the police managenent, have made a clarion call to all our police officers never to fall with a gun in their hands. Our colleague fought a brave fight today but sadly he lost his life, but not without ensuring that his assailant went down too”, added General Masemola.

We continue to appeal to anyone with information on crime to contact us on our Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or via the SAPS MySAPSApp. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Former Eskom managers arrested for alleged R745m in fraud and corruption at Kusile

Business News WATCH: Coal conveyor, silo on fire at Eskom’s Majuba power station

World Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ serial killer re-arrested after early release

Celebrities Charlize Theron recalls the night her mother killed her father: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees


today in print

Read Today's edition