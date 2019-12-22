Policeman gunned down outside his home

The Acting National Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola has learnt with shock and utter dismay of the slaying of yet another police officer, this time in the suburb of Phoenix, north of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

A Warrant Officer was leaving his residence at Alfawood, Woodview for duties at SAPS Phoenix Police Station when a white Toyota Etios stopped in front of him.

An unidentified man alighted from the Etios, walked up to the Warrant Officer and shot several times at him. However, the policeman managed to return fire, killing the suspect instanlty. Sadly, the Warrant Officer also succumbed to his injuries.

The other suspect/s that were in the Etios then sped away.

The motive for the attack has not yet been established.

General Masemola has called for a widespread search for the remaining suspects. “I have been assurred that the 72 hour Activation Plan has been mobilised with the all the necessary resources have been deployed to track down the remaining suspects”, said General Masemola.

“We, the police managenent, have made a clarion call to all our police officers never to fall with a gun in their hands. Our colleague fought a brave fight today but sadly he lost his life, but not without ensuring that his assailant went down too”, added General Masemola.

We continue to appeal to anyone with information on crime to contact us on our Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or via the SAPS MySAPSApp. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence.

