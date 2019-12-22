24 hours in pictures, 22 December 2019

12/12

A person dressed as Star Wars character droid C-3PO celebrates the third prize, the number granted to number 750 of ‘El Gordo’ Christmas lottery draw, at the famous lottery administration Dona Manolita in Madrid, Spain, 22 December 2019. The traditional Spanish Christmas Lottery ‘El Gordo’ (The Fat One) will share out a total of 2.38 billion euros that will be divided in 15,304 prizes. The main prizes per ticket are, 400,000 euros for the first prize; 125,000 for the second; 50,000 for the third; 20,000 for the fourth; and 6,000 for the fifth. The big drum contains a total of 100,000 wooden balls with the lottery numbers, where the small one contains a total of 1,807 wooden balls with the prizes’ quantities. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ