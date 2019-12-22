24 hours in pictures, 22 December 2019

Revellers take part in the winter solstice celebrations at the ancient Stonehenge monument in Wiltshire, Britain, 22 December 2019. The winter solstice, also known as midwinter, marks the day with the shortest period of daylight and the longest night of the year. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
Harout Torossian, an Israeli lifeguard from the Armenian Orthodox Christian minority dressed up as Father Christmas (Saint Nicholas or Santa Claus), standup paddleboards along a beach in the Mediterranean coastal Israeli city of Tel Aviv on December 22, 2019, as Christians around the world prepare to celebrate the holy day. / AFP / JACK GUEZ
India’s Navdeep Saini (L) jumps in the air to celebrate after taking the wicket of West Indies’ Rostan Chase during the third one day international cricket match of a three-match series between India and West Indies at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on December 22, 2019.
– —-IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE—–
/ AFP / Dibyangshu SARKAR
Climbers wearing Santa Claus outfits take part in an event to wish mountaineers’ safe climbing and to commemorate Christmas on the Buckhan mountain in Seoul on December 22, 2019.
Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic arrives at a polling station in Zagreb during Croatia’s presidential elections on December 22, 2019. / AFP / Denis LOVROVIC
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gestures during bilateral talks with his Iranian counterpart (unseen) in Iran’s capital Tehran, on December 22, 2019. / AFP / ATTA KENARE
A police officer carries a China national flag that was removed by protesters during a rally in Hong Kong on December 22, 2019 to show support for the Uighur minority in China. Hong Kong riot police broke up a solidarity rally for China’s Uighurs on December 22 — with one officer drawing a pistol — as the city’s pro-democracy movement likened their plight to that of the oppressed Muslim minority. / AFP / Dale DE LA REY
Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian MBappe walks during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Amiens at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on December 21, 2019. / AFP / FRANCK FIFE
Hindu supporters and members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party’s workers protest in support for the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Bangalore, India, 22 December 2019. The CAA will give Indian citizenship rights to refugees from Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, Sikhs, Parsi or Christian communities coming from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The Lok Sabha on Monday 16th December midnight passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019, with 311 votes for and 80 against. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
Croatian citizens vote at a polling station during the presidential elections, in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, 22 December 2019. Croatian citizens on 22 December vote for a new president. The presidential election’s outcome is hard to predict and a second round of voting has been set for 05 January if no candidate wins a majority. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT
Waves brake on the coast in Sant Elm, Majorca, Spain, 22 December 2019. Storm ‘Fabien’ brought strong winds of up to 141km per hour to the island causing several incidents. EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA
A person dressed as Star Wars character droid C-3PO celebrates the third prize, the number granted to number 750 of ‘El Gordo’ Christmas lottery draw, at the famous lottery administration Dona Manolita in Madrid, Spain, 22 December 2019. The traditional Spanish Christmas Lottery ‘El Gordo’ (The Fat One) will share out a total of 2.38 billion euros that will be divided in 15,304 prizes. The main prizes per ticket are, 400,000 euros for the first prize; 125,000 for the second; 50,000 for the third; 20,000 for the fourth; and 6,000 for the fifth. The big drum contains a total of 100,000 wooden balls with the lottery numbers, where the small one contains a total of 1,807 wooden balls with the prizes’ quantities. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ
